KFSH Develops AI-Powered ECG Analysis to Advance Early Detection and Clinical Decision-Making

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At HLTH Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, taking place from June 15 to 18, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is presenting its work on an AI-powered electrocardiography platform to advance early detection of cardiac dysfunction and support faster, more informed clinical decision-making.The project, known as CardioScope, uses AI-enabled ECG analysis as a scalable digital biomarker for detecting left ventricular systolic dysfunction, a clinically silent precursor to heart failure that is often identified only after irreversible myocardial damage has developed. While this condition usually requires echocardiography for detection, ECGs are rapid, widely accessible, and lower cost, making them suitable for broader screening and earlier therapeutic intervention.KFSH has developed a deep-learning model embedded within a secure, clinician-facing software platform. Through rigorous multi-center validation, CardioScope aims to provide real-time, non-invasive decision support that reduces diagnostic delays, optimizes healthcare resource utilization, and improves patient outcomes.Beyond heart failure prevention, the platform is designed as a flexible digital biomarker engine with potential applications across cardiovascular and systemic diseases. This positions AI-powered ECG analysis as part of KFSH’s broader precision medicine strategy, where advanced data models are used to support earlier diagnosis, personalized care, and more efficient clinical pathways.The project also reflects KFSH’s wider applied AI ecosystem, led by its Centre for Healthcare Intelligence, which has supported locally developed AI applications across medical image analysis, patient-flow management, resource optimization, and patient-experience enhancement.Through its participation, KFSH connects this work to wider global discussions on responsible AI, digital health innovation, and scalable models that translate advanced technologies into measurable improvements in patient care.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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