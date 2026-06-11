Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market CAGR to be at 7.02% from 2026 to 2030 | $1.83 Billion Industry Revenue 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The challenge of managing space debris has become increasingly critical as the number of satellites and space missions multiplies. Keeping track of and safely removing these fragments is essential to safeguarding space operations and enabling sustainable use of Earth's orbit. This overview explores the current landscape, drivers, and regional dynamics of the space debris monitoring and removal market.

Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market Expansion and Projections

The space debris monitoring and removal market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.4 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This past expansion has been driven by the rising number of active satellites, which heightens the risk of collisions. Advances in space-based sensor technology and tracking systems, coupled with increasing awareness of space sustainability issues, have also played a key role. Additionally, government efforts and regulations that promote space situational awareness, along with early adoption of debris cataloging and orbital analysis services, have supported this growth.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Growth in this period will be fueled by the development of sophisticated debris removal and remediation technologies and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for predictive collision avoidance. Increased investments in space traffic management and monitoring services, along with rising demand for commercial debris mitigation solutions, will also contribute. Furthermore, expanding international collaborations aimed at coordinated tracking and removal efforts are expected to shape the market. Key trends include real-time tracking and prediction of orbital debris, adoption of advanced removal techniques such as robotic capture, nets, and harpoons, and the creation of integrated space situational awareness platforms that combine data from multiple sensors. Enhanced cataloging and database management services and improved collision avoidance and maneuver planning tools for satellites are also gaining momentum.

Understanding Space Debris Monitoring and Removal

Space debris monitoring and removal involve detecting, tracking, and mitigating the numerous objects orbiting Earth that pose collision risks to active satellites and spacecraft. These processes are vital for protecting valuable space assets, ensuring the safety of current space operations, and supporting long-term sustainability in space activities.

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Increasing Satellite Launches as a Major Growth Driver

One of the primary factors propelling the space debris monitoring and removal market is the surge in satellite launches worldwide. Satellites are launched into orbit for a variety of uses, including communications, Earth observation, scientific investigation, and commercial purposes. The growing demand for global connectivity and space exploration efforts is accelerating this trend. Monitoring space debris helps satellite operators and launch providers identify and track potential collision threats during satellite deployment. Concurrently, debris removal initiatives seek to reduce the overall population of orbital debris, thereby minimizing collision risks to operational satellites.

For instance, according to a June 2024 report by the Satellite Industry Association, the commercial satellite sector set new records in 2023 by launching 2,781 satellites—a 20% increase over 2022. The industry also saw a historic 190 launches in total for the year. By the end of 2023, there were 9,691 operational satellites in orbit, marking a 361% growth over the last five years. This dramatic increase in satellite launches is directly driving the expanding demand for space debris monitoring and removal solutions.

Leading Geographic Region in Space Debris Monitoring and Removal

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the space debris monitoring and removal market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Other regions considered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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