U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender illegally in U.S.

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector arrested a Cuban man, with previous convictions for sex crimes involving children, for being illegally present in the United States.

Betancourt-Osorio

On June 1, agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station, patrolling in a remote area near El Indio, encountered seven individuals concealing themselves in the brush. One of the individuals was later identified as Lazaro Alberto Betancourt-Osorio, 44, an illegal alien from Cuba. Record checks revealed Betancourt-Osorio was convicted in 2012 in Florida of using a computer to seduce, solicit, and lure a child, and traveling to meet a child after using a computer to lure. He was sentenced to 42 months incarceration and was removed from the United States in 2016 after serving his prison term. In 2025, Betancourt-Osorio was found to be in the U.S. illegally, and he was again removed.

Betancourt-Osorio faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 - reentry of removed alien, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

“This arrest by Carrizo Springs Station agents highlights the importance of constant vigilance along the immediate border,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “With prior convictions for sexual crimes against children this illegal alien posed a serious threat to our communities. He, and others like him, need to understand one thing: If you are in this country illegally, you will be caught.”

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the dedicated men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside our law enforcement partners, have arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country - including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers - to make our communities safer.