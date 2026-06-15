Baking Association of Canada to Host Free Webinar on GLP-1 Impact on Baked Goods Purchasing

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GLP-1s & Baked Goods: What Canadian Bakers Need to Know, scheduled

The GLP-1 revolution is happening now. This webinar brings together the research, the ingredient innovation, and the strategic thinking members need to turn a challenge into a competitive advantage.” — Martin Barnett, Executive Director, Baking Association of Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsored by Ardent Mills , the June 25 virtual event will equip Canadian bakers with data, reformulation strategies, and a framework to navigate the growing GLP-1 consumer shift.The Baking Association of Canada (BAC) today announced a free virtual webinar, GLP-1s & Baked Goods: What Canadian Bakers Need to Know, scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM EST. The event is sponsored by Ardent Mills, a leading flour milling and ingredient company, and will be hosted on Zoom.As GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy gain rapid adoption across Canada and North America, new consumer research underscores a decisive shift in purchasing behaviour. According to a recent report from BakeryAndSnacks.com, GLP-1 users are gravitating toward lighter, nutrient-dense foods — particularly those higher in protein and fibre — and making food choices more deliberately rather than impulsively. Notably, premium chocolate sales among GLP-1 users rose 17% in 2025 compared to only 6.5% in non-GLP-1 households, signaling that indulgence is not disappearing but evolving.For Canada’s baking industry, this shift raises urgent questions about portfolio strategy, product reformulation, and long-term demand planning. The BAC webinar is designed to provide bakery professionals with the intelligence and tools they need to respond.What Attendees Will Walk Away With• The data that actually matters — findings from Ardent Mills’ quantitative study on GLP-1’s impact on baked goods purchasing in Canada and North America, with category-level specifics teams can act on immediately.• A reformulation roadmap — how Ardent Mills is innovating fortified and functional flour products to help bakeries develop higher-protein, higher-fibre, lower-sugar offerings GLP-1 users will choose.• A strategic filter for your portfolio — a framework for evaluating which SKUs face real volume risk, where reformulation opportunity exists, and how to position for the health-conscious consumer shift already underway.• The long view on Canadian market penetration — who is adopting GLP-1s first, how fast newly approved generics will broaden the market, and what that means for demand planning over the next 18–36 months.Event DetailsDate & Time: Thursday, June 25, 2026, 4:00 – 5:00 PM ESTFormat: Virtual (Zoom)Cost: Free — registration requiredRegistration: https://tinyurl.com/456kuzn8 SpeakersTricia Ryan, Director of Membership Development, Baking Association of Canada (Host)Derrick Lichti, Founding Engineer & Chief Data Officer, RxFood.comReid McEachran, International Marketing Manager, Ardent Mills“The GLP-1 revolution is not a future concern for Canadian bakers — it is happening now. This webinar brings together the research, the ingredient innovation, and the strategic thinking our members need to turn this challenge into a competitive advantage.”— Marin Barnett, Executive Director, Baking Association of Canada

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