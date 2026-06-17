KFSH Emphasizes Capability Building as Key to Sustainable Healthcare Transformation at HLTH Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is leveraging its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place in Amsterdam from June 15 to 18, to emphasize that sustainable healthcare transformation depends not only on advanced technologies and new operating models, but on the ability of institutions to build the human capabilities required to apply, scale, and sustain them.KFSH’s approach places capability building at the center of transformation. Across specialized care, digital health, artificial intelligence, and robotic surgery, the hospital has focused on developing the skills, knowledge, and multidisciplinary collaboration needed to turn innovation into daily clinical and operational practice. This includes structured training, simulation, workshops, certification programs, applied research, and knowledge-sharing activities that strengthen institutional readiness for complex change.In surgical innovation, KFSH’s progress has been supported by a model that combines clinical expertise with simulation, phased implementation, and team-based preparation. This approach has helped the hospital expand advanced robotic capabilities while maintaining a focus on safety, precision, and patient outcomes. It also reflects a broader institutional view that complex medical innovation requires prepared teams, not only advanced equipment.KFSH also highlights capability building within its applied AI agenda. Through the Digital Innovation Hub, the hospital supports training, certification programs, challenges, hackathons, entrepreneurship initiatives, publications, and workshops that help clinicians, researchers, data teams, and operational leaders understand how AI can be applied responsibly and effectively. These efforts are designed to build a digital culture in which teams can identify real needs, participate in solution design, validate tools, and measure impact.Partnerships further extend KFSH’s capability-building model. By working with universities, vendors, startups, government entities, and international partners, the hospital expands access to expertise, infrastructure, and applied research opportunities. These collaborations are linked to specific projects and outcomes, helping ensure that knowledge exchange translates into practical improvements in care delivery.Through this people-centered model, KFSH is positioning capability building as a foundation for sustainable healthcare transformation. Its participation at HLTH Europe 2026 reinforces that the future of healthcare will depend not only on breakthrough technologies, but on institutions that can equip their teams with the knowledge, skills, and collaborative culture needed to deliver safer, smarter, and more resilient care.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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