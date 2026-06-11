Solid Rocket Motors Market to Reach USD $9.57 Billion by 2030 at 8.27% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Solid Rocket Motors Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solid rocket motors industry has experienced significant expansion in recent years, driven by increasing demand across military, space exploration, and satellite deployment sectors. This report delves into the market’s current size, future growth prospects, critical drivers, and regional trends shaping its development.

Forecasted Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Solid Rocket Motors Market

The solid rocket motors market is projected to grow from $6.43 billion in 2025 to $6.97 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This historical growth stems from widespread utilization in military and space launch programs, improvements in high-energy propellant formulations, increasing satellite launches, advancements in ignition and nozzle technologies, as well as rising defense and aerospace budget allocations dedicated to propulsion systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $9.57 billion by 2030, continuing its 8.3% CAGR. This forecasted expansion is driven by a growing demand for high-thrust solid rocket motors in both commercial and defense space missions, a shift towards environmentally friendly and efficient propellants, integration of advanced control thrusters and guidance mechanisms, capacity upgrades to support satellite and launch vehicle production, and innovation in modular and reusable solid rocket booster technology. Key trends anticipated include enhanced solid propellant formulas, lightweight composite motor casings, broader adoption in commercial spaceflight, improved reliability and shelf life, along with growth in defense modernization initiatives.

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Understanding Solid Rocket Motors and Their Applications

Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) are propulsion devices that generate thrust by burning solid propellants, typically a blend of fuel and oxidizer. Their simplicity, reliability, and superior thrust-to-weight ratio make them a preferred choice for applications such as space exploration, military missions, and satellite launches.

Major Forces Stimulating Growth in the Solid Rocket Motors Market

The rising demand for advanced defense systems is a significant factor propelling the solid rocket motors market. Defense systems encompass a range of technologies, equipment, and strategies designed to protect nations or organizations against threats like military attacks, cyber intrusions, and missile strikes. The growing need for solid rocket motors is largely fueled by the emphasis on real-time surveillance and situational awareness in modern defense strategies, which rely on quick and reliable missile deployment capabilities. Solid rocket motors provide the high thrust, dependability, and versatility crucial for cutting-edge missile technologies serving various combat scenarios.

An example illustrating this trend is a December 2023 report from the House of Commons Library in the UK, highlighting that the UK Ministry of Defence allocated £37.6 billion ($50.2 billion) during the 2023/24 fiscal year to domestic and international defense suppliers and related organizations—a £4.6 billion ($6.1 billion) increase from the previous year. This surge in defense spending underlines the expanding market for solid rocket motors.

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Regional Market Overview and Growth Prospects for Solid Rocket Motors

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the solid rocket motors market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market assessment includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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