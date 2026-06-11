Denise McCormick Recently Selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Denise McCormick at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise McCormick , World Renowned Educational Coach and 6X International Best-Selling Author was recently selected as Top 25 Global Impact Leaders for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field.While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Denise McCormick has proven herself an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter in Volume 3 will be dedicated to each honoree. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.With over three decades of experience in the education sector, spanning elementary through graduate-level teaching, Ms. Denise McCormick has established herself as a respected authority in the field. As a seasoned and trusted Education Coach, Denise is passionate about providing educators with meaningful, emotionally enriching support—especially those facing challenges in accessing resources and guidance.A firm believer in the power of women to drive societal progress, Denise harnesses their intelligence and creativity to foster meaningful change. As the CEO of Success Mindset Mentorship LLC, and the administrator of the private Facebook group, The Educator’s Edge, she supports educators in multiple ways and also appears often on podcasts and TV shows sharing her wisdom and expertise in success mindset and overcoming adversity. She is also an Associate Producer with Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson’s PBS documentary Authentic Conversations.Denise’s work is deeply rooted in helping educators prioritize self-care and personal growth. She creates an environment where students and professionals alike can overcome fear, build resilience, and unlock their inner strength. Beyond coaching, her inspiring narratives have been featured in multiple esteemed literary works, including Ordinary Miracles, Women Who Impact, Women Who Shine, Never Mind the Monkey Mind, Polly the Talking Collie: I Am Taking 100% Responsibility, Leading With Legacy and the Top Fifty Fearless Leaders. Through these contributions, Denise continues to uplift and empower others on their journey of personal and professional development. She is currently working on her next book, The Power of Living in the Moment in a Mastermind led by Jack Canfield and Steve Harrison.Currently, Denise serves on the Board of Directors for Links Across Borders, a registered nonprofit based in Ontario, Canada, and Ghana, West Africa. The organization fosters opportunities and programs that encourage individuals, families, and groups to engage in local and international community development. In May 2024, she traveled to Ghana to further these efforts.In addition to her board service, Denise spent five years as the Primary Delegation Leader for People to People Student Ambassadors, leading 40 middle school students on educational journeys across ten countries. These experiences provided students with valuable global perspectives and promoted cultural exchange, reinforcing Denise’s lifelong commitment to learning and leadership.Before embarking on her professional career path, Denise completed her undergraduate work at Iowa State University and Iowa Wesleyan University. Her M.A.E. in Education, K-12 Reading Specialist, and K-8 Reading Endorsement were from Viterbo University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Denise McCormick has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2000, Denise received the State of Iowa Literacy Award, issued by the Iowa Council of Teachers of English Language Arts in association with the Mount Pleasant Community School District. In 2023, she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who in America and featured on the cover of Insight Magazine. That same year, she was also selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of nine Distinguished Leaders of 2024. Denise was honored with multiple accolades, including Top Best-Selling Author, Educational Coach of the Year 2024, and Empowered Woman of the Year. She also graced the covers of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and Insight Magazine where she was honored in Marquis Who’s Who. She was also selected by the Wall Street Journal as one of the Distinguished Leaders of 2024. Last year, she was awarded Top Best-Selling Author & Educational Coach of The Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and an appearance in the Winter 2025 edition of Vogue Magazine. This December, she will be celebrated at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her earlier selection this year to be featured in the IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders and for Most Inspirational Author and Educational Coach for 2026.Beyond her successful career, Denise is a sought-after inspirational speaker and trainer. As a Certified Jack Canfield Trainer in The Success Principles and an active member of the World Class Speaker Society, she empowers audiences through transformative workshops and keynote presentations.Looking back, Denise attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=825FmggrtSI&t=1s For more information, please visit: https://www.denisemccormick.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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