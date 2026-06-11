New Hampshire Republican Party Hires Karina Nicholas as Communications Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9th, 2026

CONTACT

karina@nhrsc.com

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Republican State Committee (NHRSC) announced the hiring of Karina Nicholas as its new Communications Director.

A native of Stratham, Nicholas recently graduated from Hope College with a Bachelor of Arts in English. She joins the NHRSC after serving as an intern in Governor Chris Sununu’s office in 2024 and as an assistant in the New Hampshire Senate Clerk’s Office in 2025. Nicholas also serves as Communications Director for the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women.

“We are excited to welcome Karina to the team,” said Scott Maltzie, Chairman of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee. “Her passion for Republican principles, strong communications skills, and commitment to advancing our message make her a tremendous asset as we prepare for the upcoming election cycle.”

As Communications Director, Nicholas will oversee the party’s media relations, messaging, digital communications, and public outreach efforts across the Granite State.

“I am honored to join the New Hampshire Republican State Committee during this important midterm election cycle,” said Nicholas. “I look forward to working with our elected officials, candidates, grassroots activists, and supporters to communicate our priorities and help deliver Republican victories this November.”

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