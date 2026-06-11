CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Asbury Park, NJ

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I believe in the importance of providing a compassionate and caring experience for a pet’s peaceful passing surrounded by their loved ones in an environment where they are most comfortable.” — Dr. Kelly Coughlin

ASBURY PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is proud to welcome a new licensed veterinarian to its team, expanding its in-home pet euthanasia services in Asbury Park, NJ. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Kelly Coughlin will serve pets and pet parents throughout Asbury Park and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Asbury Park becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Coughlin grew up in Middletown, New Jersey, with a houseful of pets. From childhood, she was drawn to animals in a way that never wavered, volunteering at the Monmouth County SPCA and dreaming of the career she now has. Animals, science, and helping others were her three constants, and veterinary medicine was simply the place where all three came together.She earned her Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from Cook College, Rutgers University in 2005, then built a foundation that set her apart before she ever entered a veterinary classroom. She worked as a veterinary technician alongside Internal Medicine specialists and went on to hold clinical trial management roles at Schering-Plough and Merck, gaining a perspective on animal medicine that most veterinarians simply never encounter. She then earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at St. George’s University in 2015, completed a rotating internship at Garden State Veterinary Specialists, and spent three years there as an emergency veterinarian before continuing emergency medicine at Westfield Veterinary Group and helping launch a new urgent care practice right here in Asbury Park.Dr. Coughlin has spent her entire career in Monmouth County. She knows this community, its families, and the way people here feel about their pets. “Having worked in the Monmouth County area for many years, most people consider their pet a member of the family and strive to treat them as such, with the most love, kindness, and care possible,” she says. “Being able to provide a service that allows for this level of treatment during a pet’s end of life is invaluable.”Her years in emergency medicine gave her an unusually clear window into what families experience when a pet is at the end of life in a hospital setting. She witnessed again and again how difficult it was to create real comfort and peace in that environment, and it shaped a conviction that has only deepened with time. “I believe in the importance of providing a compassionate and caring experience for a pet’s peaceful passing surrounded by their loved ones in an environment where they are most comfortable,” she says. That belief is what brought her to in-home euthanasia, and it is what she brings to every family she serves.Dr. Kelly Coughlin serves Middletown Township, Howell, Marlboro, Manalapan, Wall Township, Long Branch, Red Bank, Neptune, Asbury Park, Hazlet, Holmdel, Colts Neck, Brick, Lakewood, Toms River, and surrounding Monmouth County and northern Ocean County communities along the Jersey Shore.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Asbury Park. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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