Exg Pro Unveils Buzz Lightyear Cable Guy as Adult Fandom Continues to Rise

Buzz Lightyear Cable Guy EXG Pro Buzz Lightyear Cable Guy

Buzz Lightyear Is Back

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As anticipation builds for the next chapter in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story universe, nostalgia-fuelled fandom around Buzz Lightyear is reaching new heights, not just with kids, but with the rapidly growing “kidult” audience reshaping the collectibles and gaming accessories market.

Blending pop culture, functionality and display-worthy design, the new Buzz Lightyear Cable Guy from ExgPro.com taps directly into that shift. Designed as both a controller holder and phone stand, the officially licensed figure transforms one of animation’s most recognisable characters into a practical desktop accessory for gamers, collectors and Disney fans alike.

With Pixar’s Toy Story franchise preparing for a major return following confirmation of Toy Story 5, Buzz Lightyear is once again front and centre in popular culture. At the same time, the rise of “kidult” spending continues to drive demand for products that sit between fandom, interiors and tech - collectibles that feel as at home beside a gaming setup as they do on an office shelf.

Standing at just over 21cm tall, the Buzz Lightyear Cable Guy is designed to securely hold gaming controllers, smartphones and remotes, including the PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X/S controllers. But beyond practicality, its appeal lies in what it represents: a generation that grew up with Toy Story now bringing those characters into their adult spaces in a more elevated, lifestyle-led way.

Unlike traditional merchandise, the Cable Guys range has become part of a broader movement where fandom intersects with home setups, gaming culture and personal style. Whether positioned beside a monitor, on a bedside table or in a collector display, Buzz Lightyear delivers instant recognition.

The design captures the character’s iconic white, green and purple space suit in highly detailed form, creating a collectible that functions equally well as décor and everyday tech storage.

As audiences reconnect with legacy entertainment franchises through sequels, streaming and gaming crossovers, products like the Buzz Lightyear Cable Guy show how character merchandise has evolved far beyond the toy aisle - becoming part of how fans personalise the spaces where they work, play and unwind.

The Buzz Lightyear Controller Holder & Phone Stand, Toy Story, Cable Guys costs $29.99, from ExgPro.com

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