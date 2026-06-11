R.F. Lafferty Announces Expansion with Addition of Industry Veterans Thomas O'Neill, Joseph Oricoli, and Thomas Waldron

Former Sandler O'Neill co-founder and accomplished capital markets professionals strengthen firm's investment banking and advisory capabilities

Thomas, Joseph, and Thomas each bring exceptional experience, longstanding industry relationships, and a client-first approach that aligns with R.F. Lafferty's culture and vision.” — R.F. Lafferty’s CEO Robert Hackel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., a global, full-service broker-dealer, announces that Thomas O'Neill and Joseph Oricoli have joined the firm as Senior Directors, Investment Banking, and Thomas Waldron has joined as Vice President, Investment Banking. O'Neill, co-founder of Sandler O'Neill & Partners and a founding partner of ONeillOricoli Corporation; Oricoli, a founding partner of ONeillOricoli Corporation; and Waldron, a partner of ONeillOricoli Corporation, will expand the firm's capabilities across investment banking, capital markets, strategic advisory, and institutional client services."Thomas, Joseph, and Thomas each bring exceptional experience, longstanding industry relationships, and a client-first approach that aligns with R.F. Lafferty's culture and vision," said R.F. Lafferty’s CEO Robert Hackel. "Their collective expertise enhances our ability to deliver strategic advice and capital markets solutions to clients across a broad range of industries. We look forward to the contributions they will make as we continue to grow our platform."O’Neill, Oricoli, and Waldron bring more than a century of combined Wall Street experience to R.F. Lafferty. Their appointment marks another important step in the firm's ongoing expansion, reinforcing its commitment to building a premier team of experienced capital markets professionals.O'Neill is widely recognized as one of the most respected figures in financial institutions investment banking. As co-founder of Sandler O'Neill & Partners, he helped build one of Wall Street's premier advisory firms serving banks and family offices, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising transactions, and strategic initiatives for more than two decades. Throughout his distinguished career, O'Neill has held senior leadership positions at L.F. Rothschild & Co., Bear Stearns, Incapital, and The Kimberlite Group, developing a reputation for trusted counsel and transaction execution across the financial services sector.Oricoli joins R.F. Lafferty with more than four decades of experience spanning debt capital markets, fixed-income origination, asset management, and structured finance. During his career, he held senior leadership roles at Lehman Brothers, CS First Boston, Morgan Stanley, and Smith Barney. He was also at Stifel Financial as part of its acquisition of First Empire, where he served on the Board of Directors, as President of First Empire Asset Management. Oricoli has been instrumental in building and leading major institutional businesses, overseeing significant trading and capital markets operations, and advising clients on complex financial strategies.Waldron brings experience in deal origination, investor relations, private placements, venture capital formation, and transaction execution across a diverse range of sectors, including healthcare, energy technology, commercial real estate, and structured finance. His expertise in capital formation and investor engagement will further support R.F. Lafferty's growing investment banking and advisory platform. Earlier in his career, Waldron worked at Roberts & Ryan Investments."R.F. Lafferty has a longstanding reputation for integrity and client service," said O'Neill. "As the firm continues to expand its capabilities and market presence, I see a tremendous opportunity to contribute to its strategic growth while delivering differentiated advice to clients across the financial services sector."Oricoli added, "The opportunity to join a firm with such a rich history and forward-looking vision is compelling. R.F. Lafferty's dedication to its clients and its commitment to expanding its capabilities position it well for the future."Waldron commented, "R.F. Lafferty is building a differentiated platform that combines deep industry expertise with a highly collaborative culture.”The appointments reflect R.F. Lafferty's ongoing investment in expanding its advisory and capital markets capabilities and further reinforce the firm's position as a trusted partner to corporate, institutional, and financial services clients.About R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.Established in 1946, R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is a global, full-service broker-dealer headquartered in New York, New York. R.F. Lafferty has been family owned and operated since 1970, and clients can expect exceptional experience, continuity in service and true dedication from the people they work with at R.F. Lafferty. R.F. Lafferty offers an array of customized services including retail brokerage, wealth management, institutional sales and trading, market making, independent research, and investment banking.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on information currently available to the Company, assumptions the Company believes are reasonable and our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to operate, the Company’s ability to develop new products and/or services, the approval of the Company’s application for a launch license and the timing thereof, the Company’s expansion to Midland, Texas, the adoption by the market of the Company’s method of satellite deployment, the Company’s continued business arrangements, market trends and competition in the Company’s industry, the future diversification of the Company’s revenue streams and the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Commission under Regulation A. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurances that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effect on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Offering Circular relating to this offering and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the Company’s securities.

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