Soouya Emerges as a Trusted Global Data Recovery Solution, Helping Over 1 Million Users Reclaim Lost Files

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Soouya Technology delivers professional-grade data recovery software for Windows, supporting 1,000+ file types and 500+ loss scenarios with a 95% success rate.

HONG KONG, KOWLOON, CHINA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HongKong Soouya Technology Limited (soouya.com) today announced the continued global expansion of its flagship data recovery platform, Soouya, now serving more than one million users across ten countries. Designed for everyday Windows users and IT professionals alike, Soouya provides a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution for recovering lost, deleted, formatted, or corrupted data from virtually any storage device.As data becomes an increasingly critical asset for individuals and businesses worldwide, the consequences of data loss — whether from accidental deletion, hardware failure, virus attacks, or system crashes — can be devastating. Soouya was built to address this universal pain point, delivering recovery capabilities once reserved for expensive professional labs directly to users' desktops.A Comprehensive Data Recovery Platform for the Modern UserSoouya supports recovery across a wide spectrum of devices and scenarios, including:Hard Disk Drives (HDD) and Solid-State Drives (SSD)SD cards, USB drives, memory cards, and other external storageLaptops and desktops across all major brands (Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, and more)System crash recovery via bootable USB creationCorrupted photo and video recovery supporting all major formats including 4K and 8KThe software's dual-scan technology performs a deep analysis of storage media, enabling Soouya to locate and restore file fragments that other tools may miss — all within a simple three-step process: select a location, scan, and recover.“Data loss is one of the most stressful experiences a person or business can face. At Soouya, our mission is to make professional-level data recovery accessible to everyone — not just those who can afford specialized lab services,”said a spokesperson for Soouya Technology. “With a 95% success rate and support for over 500 data loss scenarios, we are proud to be the trusted recovery solution for users in over ten countries.”Key Product Highlights95% Recovery Success Rate: Powered by advanced scanning algorithms developed through years of research and real-world data recovery experience.1,000+ Supported File Formats: Documents, photos, videos, audio, emails, databases, and more — no file type is left behind.2,000+ Compatible Storage Devices: From standard internal drives to niche external media, Soouya handles them all.500+ Data Loss Scenarios: Accidental deletion, formatting errors, virus attacks, OS crashes, power outages, and interrupted data transfers.Non-Destructive & Secure: Soouya operates in read-only mode, ensuring no data is overwritten during recovery. All user data remains private and confidential.Free Scan & Preview: Users can scan and preview recoverable files at no cost before committing to a purchase.24/7 Technical Support: Round-the-clock expert assistance for all users, ensuring a smooth recovery experience.7-Day Money-Back Guarantee: A risk-free commitment that reflects confidence in the product's effectiveness.Availability & PricingSoouya is available now for Windows PC. A free version with full scan and preview functionality can be downloaded at soouya.com. Paid plans offering full data recovery are available starting under $100, with flexible licensing options for individuals and businesses.About HongKong Soouya Technology LimitedHongKong Soouya Technology Limited is a technology company dedicated to developing professional data recovery software for consumers and enterprises worldwide. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and security, Soouya empowers users to take control of their data and recover what matters most. The company serves users across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond.Media ContactHongKong Soouya Technology LimitedWebsite: https://www.soouya.com/ Support: https://www.soouya.com/support Contact: https://www.soouya.com/contact-us

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