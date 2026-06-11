Hwy 169 detour shifts south of Garrison June 15 (June 10, 2026)

Latest news releases

New smoother lanes open north of Hwy 18

BAXTER, Minn. – Starting Monday, June 15, motorists will see new traffic changes as Highway 169 construction continues in Garrison, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reports.

Work is now completed north of Hwy 18, and the temporary roundabout at Hwy 18/169 is open for city access through summer. As reconstruction continues in town along west Mille Lacs Lake, the Hwy 169 detour will shift south to Crow Wing County Road 26.

June 15-early September traffic impacts

Highway 169 closed to through traffic from south of Garrison to Bennettville

from south of Garrison to Bennettville Garrison remains open to those who live, work or visit the area

to those who live, work or visit the area Use the temporary roundabout at Highway 18/Highway 169.



Semi‑trucks, longer recreational vehicles, and trailers can drive over the slightly raised center of the compact roundabout to make safe turns.



Monroe Street OR Central Street open to/from Highway 169 (one at a time)



Expect single-lane traffic with no shoulders, lane shifts, reduced speeds, flaggers, and gravel or grooved surfaces. Access and entrances will change—follow directional signs.



To minimize delays, enter the detour from the north or south end closest to your destination, or use Hwy 18 to access businesses, services and recreation in Garrison.

Work highlights

Reconstruct Hwy 169 through Garrison, including entrances, curb/gutter, storm sewer and pedestrian facilities

Build the new single lane roundabout at Hwy 169/Hwy 18/Monroe Street

Repair the St. Alban’s Bay historic culvert bridge (half at a time)

Continue to update the road between Garrison and County Road 26

When all lanes reopen in mid-October, travelers will experience a smoother road surface, updated infrastructure, and improved safety and traffic flow in the Garrison area.

Visit the Hwy 169 Garrison project webpage for more information or to sign up for email updates.

Figure 1: Highway 169 detour map from south of Garrison at County Road 26 to Bennettville.

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