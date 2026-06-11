Hwy 27 roadwork in Wahkon begins Monday, July 6 (June 10, 2026)

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ST. CLOUD, Minn. – – Motorists who travel on Hwy 27 through Wahkon, along south Mille Lacs Lake, should prepare for delays as construction begins on Monday, July 6, advises the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project will reconstruct and improve Hwy 27 (Main Street) from east of Chippewa Avenue to east of Fourth Street W in Wahkon. Work includes installing curb/gutter and adding underground storm sewer; adding bike lanes along both sides of the road; updating sidewalks and pedestrian approaches; and landscaping and installing aesthetics to enhance the downtown boulevard.

Here’s what to expect on Hwy 27:

Prepare work areas—Motorists will encounter shoulder closures and flashing equipment along area roads as crews move in machinery, relocate utilities, test soil and set up traffic control devices ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Local traffic: Wahkon is open

Access will be open and maintained to those who live, work or visit within the closed work zone. Expect changes to access, areas of gravel or grooved road surfaces, heavy equipment and use of alternate accesses. Please slow down, follow construction signs through the work zone and stay out of barricaded areas.

Landwehr Construction is the prime contractor for the $2.7 million project. When completed in mid-October, travelers will see a smoother roadway, updated drainage, enhanced downtown look and feel with city landscaping and aesthetics and improved safety and traffic flow in Wahkon.

For more information, to view detour maps, sign up for email updates or contact MnDOT, visit the project webpage: www.mndot.gov/d3/projects/wahkon.

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