NovaCentrix Introduces Metalon® JPT-710UA-P: Advanced Platinum Conductive Ink for High-Performance Printed Electronics

Metalon® JPT-710UA-P is a direct result of deep collaboration with our technology partners, allowing us to deliver materials that meet the most demanding requirements of our customers.” — Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCentrix , a leading provider of advanced materials for printed electronics, today announced the launch of Metalon® JPT-710UA-P , a next-generation aqueous-based platinum nanoparticle aerosol ink engineered for precision printing using the IDS NanoJetsystem.Designed for demanding applications, MetalonJPT-710UA-P delivers high-performance electrical conductivity, exceptional durability, and compatibility across a wide range of substrates—including polyimide, glass, alumina, and silicon—making it ideal for industries such as biomedical, aerospace, and extreme high-temperature electronics.“At NovaCentrix, innovation is driven by the strength of our technical expertise and the partnerships we build,” said Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix. “MetalonJPT-710UA-P is a direct result of deep collaboration with our technology partners, allowing us to deliver materials that meet the most demanding requirements of our customers.”Breakthrough Performance for Advanced ApplicationsMetalonJPT-710UA-P is formulated to enable the production of fine, highly conductive traces using ultrasonic aerosol jet printing. The platinum nanoparticle ink provides excellent electrical performance after thermal processing, achieving progressively lower resistivity with higher cure temperatures—down to as low as 37 µΩ-cm under optimized conditions.With stable dispersion and controlled nanoparticle size (50–80 nm), the ink supports precise, repeatable deposition critical for next-generation electronics manufacturing.Key Features and Benefits• Aqueous-based, non-flammable formulation for safer handling and processing• High conductivity platinum nanoparticle system for robust electrical performance• Wide substrate compatibility, including flexible and rigid materials• Optimized for IDS NanoJet aerosol jet printing with ultrasonic atomization• Reliable performance in extreme environments, including high temperature and harsh conditions• Precision Printing for Complex DesignsEngineered for use with the IDS NanoJet Gen2 platform, MetalonJPT-710UA-P supports high-resolution printing of fine traces down to micron-scale widths. Its low viscosity (2–5 cP) enables smooth atomization and uniform deposition, while optimized process parameters ensure consistent results across production environments.ApplicationsMetalonJPT-710UA-P is ideal for:• Printed sensors and biomedical devices• Aerospace and defense electronics• High-temperature circuit applications• Research and advanced prototyping in printed electronicsAvailabilityMetalonJPT-710UA-P is available in standard sample sizes starting at 3 mL, with larger quantities available upon request. For optimal shelf life, the product should be stored under refrigeration.About NovaCentrixNovaCentrix is a global leader in conductive inks and advanced materials for printed electronics, delivering innovative solutions that enable the next generation of electronic devices.

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