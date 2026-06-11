Dwellsy Launches New Rental Search Experience for Pet Owners

New pet profile feature, listing badge, and pet policy filter make Dwellsy the only rental platform where pets are part of the search from the start.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dwellsy announced the launch of its new pet-friendly search features, making it the first rental search platform built around your pet.

72% of renters have a pet, but the rental market has never reflected that. For years, pet owners have navigated a search experience designed without them in mind, scrolling past listings that look right, only to find a breed restriction buried in the fine print, or a "case by case" policy that leads nowhere. At the same time, property managers with pet-friendly policies have had no reliable way to reach the renters most likely to apply. The gap has been costly on both sides. Dwellsy built its new pet-friendly features to close that gap.”

"This isn't a feature update, it's a renter rights moment," said Jonas Bordo, Co-Founder and CEO of Dwellsy. "Pet owners shouldn't have to hide who they are or let go of their pet to find a home. Most renters have a pet, and every single one of them deserves a search that sees them." Bordo has spent years advocating for greater transparency in the rental market and is the author of Everything You Need to Know About Renting But Didn't Know to Ask.

For renters, this is a significant change. Renters can now add a pet profile to their Dwellsy account — including their pet's name, species, breed, weight, and type — and use it to filter listings by pet policy from the very first search. Every result they see has already been matched to their pet. The feature supports all kinds of pets, from dogs and cats to reptiles, birds, and other exotic animals that traditional rental search has long overlooked. The result is a faster, more focused search, and far fewer dead ends.

For property managers, listings with pet-friendly policies are automatically surfaced with a pet-friendly badge, with no additional steps required. The badge makes pet policies immediately visible to the renters most likely to apply and most likely to stay. Pet-owning renters are among the most motivated movers in the market: they search with intent, they commit faster, and they tend to stay longer.

With the launch of its pet-friendly features, Dwellsy continues to push the rental search category toward greater transparency and renter-first design. Pet ownership among renters has never been higher, and the industry has been slow to catch up. Dwellsy is changing that, one search at a time, by building a platform where renters don't have to compromise on who they are to find a place to call home.

The pet-friendly features are available now on Dwellsy.com.

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