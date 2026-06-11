Way to Go Builders Inc. Completes Custom Outdoor Living and Pool Construction Project in Los Angeles

Custom-designed backyard project combining pool construction, outdoor kitchen, and landscape engineering completed in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Way to Go Builders Inc., a licensed general contractor based in Los Angeles County , has completed a residential outdoor living project that includes a custom in-ground pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and hardscape design.The project was delivered as a full-service build, including design, permitting, and construction for a single-family residential property in Los Angeles.The homeowners sought to convert an unused backyard into a functional outdoor living space with defined areas for recreation, dining, and entertainment.Project Scope and DesignThe project included a geometric in-ground swimming pool with integrated spa features , along with surrounding hardscape elements designed to support outdoor dining and seating areas. The layout was structured to separate functional zones while maintaining an open flow between spaces.According to the project team, the design focused on maximizing usability within the available property footprint while incorporating pool, kitchen, and gathering areas into a unified layout.“Every property presents different site conditions and design requirements,” said Joshua Farkash, Lead Project Manager at Way to Go Builders Inc. “Our approach is to align structural engineering, permitting, and design so the finished space functions as a complete outdoor living area.”Permitting and Construction ProcessThe project required approvals from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, including permits for structural work, plumbing, electrical systems, drainage, and pool construction.Way to Go Builders Inc. managed the permitting process internally, including preparation of engineering plans, construction documents, and compliance submissions prior to the start of construction.Construction was completed in sequential phases, beginning with excavation and structural steel installation, followed by plumbing, shotcrete application, and utility installation.Subsequent phases included tile and coping installation, water feature integration, masonry work, and construction of the outdoor kitchen and entertainment areas.CompletionThe project underwent final inspections, hydraulic testing, and system commissioning prior to completion and handover to the homeowners.The finished outdoor space includes a swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, stone hardscape, artificial turf areas, and integrated lighting systems designed for residential use.About Way to Go Builders Inc.Way to Go Builders Inc. is a licensed general contractor serving Los Angeles County. The company specializes in custom pool construction , outdoor living design, and residential backyard remodeling.Services include design, permitting, and construction for residential outdoor spaces across Southern California.

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