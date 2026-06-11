Event Services Market to Reach USD 1,349.00 Billion by 2031 from USD 515.80 Billion in 2021, Growing at 7.6% CAGR

Event Services Growth

Event Services Market (2021-2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, by Event Type, by End User, Organization and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event services Market size generated $515.80 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1,349.00 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.Massive increase in business activities, development in the tourism & hospitability sectors, and growth in IT hubs across the globe drive the growth of the global event services market.Massive increase in business activities such as conference/seminar, brand promotions, employee training activities, development in the tourism & hospitability sectors, and growth in IT hubs across the globedrive the growth of the global event services market. Moreover, surge in business activities fuel the demand for the services of event planners, personnel service providers, and furniture & equipment rental services, which presents new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16206 Venue and catering are two most expensive components in the event services industry . Location of the event and food & beverages served during event significantly influence the success of the event. Surge in penetration of the digital technologies, owing to the presence of developed IT and telecommunications infrastructure contributes toward the growth of the market. Proliferation of digital technologies drives the growth of the hybrid events across the globe.The term event refers to organizing a show, which involves public gathering at a pre-determined place and time. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, and product launch. Initial stage of any major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excite and engage them and final stage involves conducting an event appropriately.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1eb7b3b63e728a51de40a2c9eea623e7 Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global event services market, owing to the implementation of the global lockdown.The lockdown led to cancellation of all the exhibitions, in-person meetings, trade shows, and seminars.Moreover, a rapid decline in the international tourist arrivals hampered the market growth during the pandemic.Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global event services industry. This is owing to the fact that this region has been extremely successful in winning conferences of international associations with over half of the top cities and countries selected as destinations for international association conferences. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16206 Leading Market Players: -Basset Events, Inc.wonderlandAccess Destination ServicesBCD GroupATPI Ltd.StubHubFX Group Ltd.Martin Audio Ltd.International Security AgencyIntelligent Protection International LimitedTrending Reports:U.S. Event Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-events-market-A15196 U.S. Corporate Event Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-corporate-event-market-A06293 UK and Ireland Virtual Event Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-and-ireland-virtual-event-market-A11153 Asia Event Industry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-events-industry-market-A06279 Australia Fashion Events Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/australia-fashion-events-market-A285889

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