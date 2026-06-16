Associate Owners Group (AOG) Announces Bryce Sutton as President of Your IA

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Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce the appointment of Bryce Sutton as President of Your IA, AOG's Registered Investment Advisory firm.

Bryce brings exactly the caliber of leadership and institutional depth that Your IA and the AOG Wealth Pillar need at this stage of growth.” — Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associate Owners Group (AOG) is proud to announce the appointment of Bryce Sutton as President of Your IA, AOG's Registered Investment Advisory firm, effective January 2026. With more than 30 years of experience in investment management and financial advisory, Bryce brings institutional knowledge, operational expertise, and a proven vision for advisor-centered growth that positions Your IA for its next chapter.Your IA was built to give advisory teams a true home; where advisors retain full ownership of their client relationships, operate under their own branding, and access world-class compliance, technology, and support as part of AOG's broader Wealth Management Pillar.A Leader Built for This Moment.Bryce's career spans founding and co-founding multiple RIAs, with the last 15 years focused on private wealth advisory and asset management; building advisor leadership teams, launching private funds, ETFs, and mutual funds, and maintaining deep relationships across institutional, UHNW, foundation, endowment, and corporate communities. Prior to joining Your IA, he founded Colab Capital, LLC in 2025; AOG's institutional investment advisory platform; where he remains CEO, dually registered with Your IA.Independence and Ownership. Together.Bryce's vision is to grow Your IA into a destination for advisors who want true independence paired with the resources of a larger platform and a real equity stake in what they help create."Our mission is to help clients protect, grow, and transition wealth with clarity and purpose, and to give advisors a place where they can do that work with true independence and a real stake in what they build," said Bryce Sutton, President of Your IA. "That alignment; between what's good for clients and what's good for advisors; is what we're building at Your IA.""Bryce brings exactly the caliber of leadership and institutional depth that Your IA and the AOG Wealth Pillar need at this stage of growth," said Monte Holm, Founder & Co-CEO of Associate Owners Group. "His commitment to advisor independence and his belief in equity-driven ownership make him the right person to lead Your IA forward."Your IA currently serves advisors and clients across the United States as part of AOG's fully integrated Wealth Management Pillar alongside Colab Capital and First Asset Financial.About Your IAYour IA is AOG's Registered Investment Advisory firm, offering advisory teams the ability to retain their own branding and operate as DBAs in the Investment Advisor Representative space. Built on independence, fiduciary accountability, and equity ownership, Your IA provides advisors with world-class compliance, technology, and support while delivering disciplined, relationship-first wealth management to clients.About Associate Owners Group (AOG)Associate Owners Group (AOG) is a collaborative ecosystem, and growing family of companies; across financial, insurance, and technology sectors, united by a shared commitment to ownership, leadership, and long-term value creation. Through strategic acquisitions and aligned vision, AOG helps companies grow stronger together while advancing financial independence for families nationwide. AOG's ownership model is designed as a force multiplier, enabling agents, builders, and leaders to participate in and benefit from the broader success of the AOG family of companies; creating long-term value through shared growth, alignment, and opportunity.This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

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