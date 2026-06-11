Volcano Express Adds Interactive Pre-Show to Reykjavík's 4D Volcano Ride

People experiencing the volcano show

The 4D volcano simulator inside Reykjavík's Harpa Concert Hall adds a 30-minute interactive pre-show ahead of its real-footage motion-seat eruption ride.

You feel the heat, you feel the ground shake, and you're watching real lava, not an animation. There's nothing else like it in Reykjavík” — Kristján Ra. Kristjánsson

REYKJAVíK, CAPITAL AREA, ICELAND, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volcano Express, the 4D volcano simulator located inside Reykjavík's iconic Harpa Concert Hall, today announced an enhancement to its experience: a new interactive pre-show that leads visitors into the attraction's signature cinematic motion-seat ride.

At the heart of Volcano Express is its 10-minute 4D ride, an immersive experience in Reykjavík that places visitors inside an Icelandic eruption. Dynamic motion seating moves in sync with the action, real heat effects warm the air as lava fills the screen, and rumbling vibrations recreate the tremor of the ground — all paired with breathtaking eruption footage that is entirely real, captured at Iceland's most recent eruption sites including Fagradalsfjall and the Reykjanes Peninsula. Visitors often single it out, assuming the imagery is computer-generated until they learn it is genuine footage of an eruption that happened just kilometres away.

"The ride is the heart of Volcano Express — it's the moment people remember," said Kristján Ra. Kristjánsson, executive producer at Volcano Express. "You feel the heat, you feel the ground shake, and you're watching real lava, not an animation. There's nothing else like it in Reykjavík."

The new pre-show is designed to build anticipation for that main event. In a 30-minute interactive space, visitors explore a live earthquake monitor displaying real seismic data from across Iceland, an interactive volcanic map of the country's 32 active volcanic systems, short edutainment films, and the Instacrater photo experience. By the time they take their seats for the ride, visitors understand the forces they are about to experience — which makes the eruption that follows land all the harder.

"We added the pre-show because we wanted the ride to hit even harder," added Kristjánsson. "When you understand what's happening beneath Iceland — the plates pulling apart, the magma rising — and then you're suddenly inside an eruption, feeling the heat and the motion, it becomes unforgettable. The pre-show is the build-up; the ride is the payoff."

Located inside Harpa Concert Hall on the central Reykjavík waterfront, Volcano Express is the only year-round, weather-independent way to experience an Icelandic volcanic eruption from the heart of the capital. The full experience now runs approximately 40 minutes, with the 4D ride as its centerpiece. Shows start every 15 minutes, the attraction is fully wheelchair accessible, and it welcomes visitors aged 4 and up.

The upgrade cements Volcano Express as one of the top things to do in Reykjavík for visitors of every kind — families, couples, groups and solo travellers alike. Set right in the city centre and open year-round, it ranks among the top indoor experiences in Reykjavík: a compact, memorable stop that requires no transport or weather planning, and a natural choice for what to do in Reykjavík when it rains.

The enhancement comes at a time of heightened global interest in Icelandic volcanism. The Reykjanes Peninsula, just southwest of Reykjavík, has produced 12 eruptions since 2021 after roughly 800 years of dormancy. Volcano Express offers visitors a safe, indoor way to experience that activity without travelling to active eruption sites, which are subject to access restrictions and can close to the public without warning.

The ride has also become a fixture for locals. Housed in Harpa — home to the Iceland Symphony Orchestra and the Icelandic Opera — Volcano Express has proven popular with Reykjavík families and school groups looking for a memorable outing close to home, no hike to a remote crater required.

"Iceland's volcanoes fascinate visitors from all over the world, including locals," said Kristjánsson. "Our ride lets them feel one — safely, indoors, on any day of the year. The new pre-show simply makes that experience richer and more meaningful."

The enhanced Volcano Express experience, including the new pre-show, is now open, with the 4D ride included in every admission. Tickets and showtimes are available at volcanoexpress.is.

About Volcano Express

Volcano Express is a 4D volcano simulator located inside Harpa Concert Hall in central Reykjavík, Iceland. At its heart is a 10-minute cinematic motion-seat ride featuring real eruption footage, dynamic motion, real heat effects, and rumbling vibrations, now preceded by a 30-minute interactive pre-show. The attraction is fully wheelchair accessible, suitable for ages 4 and up, with shows

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