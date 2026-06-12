Rockefeller University Press and Cashmere Partner to Bring Authoritative Life Sciences Research to AI Applications

Cashmere’s infrastructure to enable safe, controlled and transparently reported AI inference use of Rockefeller University Press’s prestigious journals.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rockefeller University Press (RUP), the renowned scientific publisher, and Cashmere , the leading platform for managing, protecting, and licensing premium content in the AI era, have entered a partnership to bring RUP’s life sciences and biomedicine research into AI-powered applications for inference use cases. The collaboration addresses the rapidly growing demand for high-quality, authoritative scientific content to power the next generation of AI tools in healthcare, drug discovery and the life sciences.As AI applications become central to scientific research and clinical decision-making, the need for access to trusted, peer-reviewed content has never been greater. RUP publishes influential journals in biomedical science, including Journal of Cell Biology, Journal of Experimental Medicine, Journal of General Physiology, and Journal of Human Immunity. These titles represent over a century of peer-reviewed discovery combined and carry the trust and authority that AI developers, institutions and researchers require when deploying AI in high-stakes life sciences contexts.Through Cashmere’s turnkey infrastructure suite, RUP will make its catalog available to AI platforms for inference use cases safely with control and full transparency. The arrangement ensures that AI applications can access RUP content within clearly defined licensing boundaries. RUP retains full visibility into how its content is used, by whom, and to what commercial effect, with detailed usage analytics and transparent revenue reporting delivered through the Cashmere platform.“Life sciences is one of the domains where the quality and provenance of AI’s source material matters most. When a clinician, researcher, or AI agent draws on a journal article to inform a decision, they need to know that content is peer-reviewed, current, and legitimately licensed. Rockefeller University Press has been producing exactly that kind of authoritative science for generations. Our partnership makes that content available to AI developers on terms that are clear, enforceable, and fair, and gives RUP the visibility and revenue transparency they deserve as a content partner in the inference economy.”— Jonathan Munk, CEO, Cashmere“Rockefeller University Press has been committed to the widest possible dissemination of rigorous science, and AI represents a new channel through which researchers, clinicians, and developers engage with biomedical knowledge. This partnership with Cashmere allows us to participate in that channel with confidence. We can view how our content reaches AI applications through a framework that respects our authors’ work, enforces appropriate licensing, and gives us genuine insight into how our publications are being used and the value they are generating. It is the kind of controlled, transparent approach that scholarly publishing needs to embrace the AI era responsibly.”— Rob O’Donnell, Senior Director of Publishing, Rockefeller University PressThe partnership builds on Cashmere’s growing network of leading publishers and AI platforms, and it reflects broader momentum across the scholarly publishing sector to establish principled frameworks for AI content licensing. Partnering with Cashmere allows publishers to capture value from the inference economy while maintaining the integrity and control that scientific publishing demands.About Rockefeller University PressRockefeller University Press is committed to quality and integrity in scientific publishing. RUP publishes Journal of Cell Biology (JCB), Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) and Journal of General Physiology (JGP), and co-owns Journal of Human Immunity (JHI) and Life Science Alliance (LSA). We use the latest technologies and carry out rigorous peer review, applying the highest standards of novelty, mechanistic insight, data integrity, and general interest to fulfill our mission of publishing excellent science. RUP’s journals were established by the research community, and editorial decisions and policies continue to be driven by scientists who actively contribute to their fields, appreciate the value of peer review, and desire a better publication experience for all. Learn more at rupress.org.About CashmereCashmere is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy. Cashmere’s $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, visit www.cashmere.io Media ContactsRockefeller University Press:Rory Williams, APRDirector of Communications and Marketingrory.williams@rockefeller.edu(212) 327-7938Cashmere: press@cashmere.io

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