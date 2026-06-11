Apply for WBL Endorsement LIFT Grant to strengthen work-based learning educator pipeline

Iowa school districts have an additional opportunity to bolster their educator pipeline for work-based learning (WBL) through the Work-Based Learning Endorsement Leadership and Investment for the Field (WBL-LIFT) grant.

This competitive grant aims to advance professional preparation for career and technical education (CTE) instructors and build sustainable recruitment and retention strategies across the state by expanding access to WBL professional development and credentialing pathways.

High-quality work-based learning relies on skilled educators who can coordinate student experiences, build employer partnerships, manage program quality and ensure safe, effective learning in real-world settings. The WBL-LIFT grant aims to strengthen Iowa’s statewide capacity by supporting both early-career and transitioning teachers and by helping districts build sustainable local systems for WBL opportunities.

“Work-based learning is one of the most effective ways to help students connect classroom learning to future careers, but strong programs depend on prepared educators who can coordinate high-quality experiences and build lasting employer partnerships,” said Iowa Department of Education Career and Technical Education Bureau Chief Cale Hutchings. “The WBL-LIFT grant gives districts an opportunity to invest in that educator pipeline, expand student access to career-connected learning and strengthen local systems that support long-term success.”

School districts can use the grant funds to support professional development and credentialing connected to the Multioccupations (MOC) Endorsement, the Work Experience Coordinator (WEC) Endorsement and the Work-Based Learning Supervisor Authorization. The MOC Endorsement allows instructors in grades 5-12 to supervise students in school-sponsored on-the-job experiences while the Work-Based Learning Supervisor Authorization allows educators in industry professionals to supervise students in grades 9-12 during workplace experiences for school credit. The Work Experience Coordinator Endorsement allows special education teachers in grades 5-12 to provide career development guidance for individuals with disabilities.

Priority consideration will be given to school districts with a work-based learning participation rate of 20% or below, as identified in the latest Postsecondary Readiness Index. Applicants must present strategies to expand WBL opportunities, advance educator credentialing and develop robust teacher recruitment and retention pipelines.

By investing in educator preparation and credentialing, the WBL-LIFT Grant will help Iowa deliver authentic, high-quality WBL experiences for students. Expanding the number of WBL-qualified educators will lead to stronger school-employer partnerships, more effective coordination of the student experience and increased access to career-connected learning opportunities.

School districts interested in this grant must complete an application through IowaGrants.gov by June 30.