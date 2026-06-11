City South Physio Rebrands As Instinct South With New Location In South Melbourne

The rebrand coincides with an expansion while still maintaining the brand’s dedication to trusted, personalised physiotherapy care for the community.

SOUTH MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City South Physio today announced it has rebranded to Instinct South Physio and moved to a new location at 500 City South Road, South Melbourne.

The rebrand marks a new chapter for the practice while maintaining the same trusted team and high standard of physiotherapy care clients have come to expect. The move to a larger, purpose-fit space at 500 City South Road allows the clinic to better serve its growing client base with improved facilities and easier access.

For over three decades. The clinic has been a part of the South Melbourne community, providing expert physiotherapy care, personalised rehabilitation programs, and hands-on treatment for a wide range of injuries and conditions. This latest transition marks a growing vision for the future, expanding the care offered and bringing it to more people than ever while still continuing the patient-focused approach that has defined the practice since 1987.

The newly branded Instinct South Physio offers a wide range of services, including sports injury rehabilitation, spinal care, post-surgery rehabilitation, Clinical Pilates, massage therapy, posture improvement, and treatment for everyday aches and pains. The team utilises a range of techniques, including manual therapy, exercise-based rehabilitation, dry needling, joint mobilisation, and personalised treatment plans to help provide both short-term relief and long-term recovery for patients. It also provides tailored strategies designed to improve strength and mobility.

"This is an exciting milestone for us,” Matt Pallozzi, Director of Instinct South, commented. "The new name reflects who we are and where we're heading, and the new location gives us the space to deliver an even better experience for our clients. Our commitment to exceptional, personalised care remains exactly the same."

With an experienced team that includes physiotherapists with backgrounds in sports physiotherapy, chronic pain management, spinal care, and rehabilitation for both elite athletes and everyday patients, Instinct South Physio works to the needs of every individual that steps through its doors. It has built strong relationships with local GPs, specialists, and sporting clubs over many years, having been a trusted part of the local health community for decades.

Existing and new clients can continue to book appointments as usual. The team looks forward to welcoming the community to the new South Melbourne premises.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact Instinct South Physio at 500 City South Road, South Melbourne.

For more information about Instinct South, use the contact details below.

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