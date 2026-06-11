Baker Health Signs 10th Workplace Wellness Client, Bringing Its Proven Consumer Care Model to Employers

Baker Health brings 365-day, real-time care to employers — driving 96.7% engagement and a 13%+ drop in total cost of care.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The physician-led primary care leader expands from B2C to B2B, giving companies 365-day, real-time access to holistic care their teams actually useBaker Health, the physician-led concierge primary care and wellness company, today announced it has signed its 10th Workplace Wellness client — a milestone that marks the rapid expansion of its proven direct-to-consumer care model into the employer market.The move positions Baker Health as the leading digital primary care model in the market, translating the same always-on, relationship-based care that Members love as consumers into a benefit employers can put directly in front of their teams.Employers today are squeezed from two sides. Healthcare costs are climbing 8–12% a year as reactive care drives ER and urgent care overuse, with spending fragmented across costly point vendors. At the same time, outcomes aren't improving — benefit utilization stays low, care remains reactive and delayed, and employees stay disengaged. Baker Health is built to resolve both at once, with Members experiencing a 13%+ reduction in their overall cost of care.Most corporate wellness programs are clunky, underused, and disconnected from what employees actually need — engaging just 24% of staff on average.Baker Health flips that equation, with a 96.7% engagement rate across its app, in-office care, and services. The difference is access: Members reach a team they know and trust in real time, 365 days a year, in person or virtually.That access translates into measurable outcomes. One Baker Health partner saw 40% fewer ER visits within six months — unsurprising given that more than 70% of emergency room visits are avoidable with timely access to primary care. The result is a 13%+ reduction in total cost of care and a healthier, more present workforce: Baker Health Members report being significantly more engaged at work, more likely to recommend their workplace, and more likely to still be there a year later."Employers have spent years paying for wellness programs almost no one uses," said Dr. Zeyad Baker, CEO of Baker Health. "We built the opposite — care people actually want, available every day of the year. Signing our tenth Workplace Wellness client proves that the model employees love as consumers works just as powerfully when companies put it in front of their teams."Baker Health's Workplace Wellness program goes well beyond basic screenings, combining same-day primary care with embedded mental health and nutrition specialists, in-network specialist access, free yoga and fitness evaluations, and monthly wellness events — all designed around a holistic, preventive model rather than reactive, urgent care.For employers, the case is increasingly clear. Up to 42% of employees miss work because they can't get a timely Reservation, and offering easy, 24/7 access has been shown to cut unnecessary medical visits by half."After a decade of running my business, no decision has had a greater impact than investing in my team by partnering with Baker Health," said Jamie Schweid, CEO of Schweid & Sons.With its 10th client signed, Baker Health plans to continue scaling its Workplace Wellness offering across the tri-state area and beyond.About Baker HealthBaker Health is a physician-led concierge primary care and wellness company with locations across New Jersey and New York. Through its mobile app, in-office care, and virtual services, Baker Health provides Members and partner organizations with 365-day, real-time access to holistic, proactive care — including primary care, embedded mental health and nutrition specialists, in-network care coordination, and wellness programming.To learn more, visit www.bakerhealth.com

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