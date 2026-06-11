B. McGuire Marketing Launches Digital Health Analysis to Help Small Businesses Find Their Best Next Step

The Digital Health Analysis report provides honest, clear findings including what they mean and what to do A clear executive summary tells busy small business owners the main story at-a-glance The Digital Health Analysis report concludes with clear next steps, including the ability to book a call to review the findings and ask questions

New diagnostic report helps small business owners identify priority fixes, including practical improvements many can handle on their own.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B. McGuire Marketing has launched its new Digital Health Analysis , a paid diagnostic report designed to help small business owners better understand their online presence before making larger marketing decisions.The Digital Health Analysis reviews key areas that influence how customers find, evaluate, and contact a business online, including Google visibility, business listings, reviews, website experience, SEO, social media presence, and digital marketing signals. Each report includes prioritized findings, practical recommendations, quick wins, and a suggested roadmap.For many small business owners, marketing decisions are difficult because the starting point is unclear. A business may know it needs more leads, better visibility, stronger reviews, or a more effective website, but it may not know which issue matters most or what should come first.“There’s a big gap between knowing something needs to change and knowing what to do first,” said Brian McGuire, founder of B. McGuire Marketing. “Small business owners are often asked to commit to a website rebuild, SEO campaign, ad budget, or ongoing marketing program before anyone has clearly explained what problem they’re solving. This analysis is meant to give them that missing first step.”A central goal of the Digital Health Analysis is to help business owners separate urgent issues from lower-priority noise. Some findings may point to larger strategic or technical work, while others may be simple fixes the business owner can address independently, such as correcting inaccurate listings, improving calls to action, responding to reviews, or updating basic website information.“Not every marketing problem requires a major engagement,” McGuire said. “Sometimes the first move is fixing a few obvious leaks. Sometimes it’s understanding that the website, reviews, Google visibility, or messaging need more serious attention. Either way, business owners deserve to know the difference before they spend more money.”The Digital Health Analysis is intended to serve as a practical diagnostic, not a full marketing strategy or implementation plan. It gives business owners a focused view of the digital factors that may be affecting visibility, trust, and lead generation.“A lot of reports tell business owners what scores they have, but not what those scores mean,” McGuire said. “We wanted this to be different. The goal is to explain what’s working, what needs attention, and what should be prioritized based on likely business impact.”Each Digital Health Analysis is reviewed by B. McGuire Marketing and written in plain English. The report format includes an executive summary, digital presence snapshot, priority findings, quick wins, recommended roadmap, and next steps. The agency’s sample report shows findings organized by priority, with each issue explained through what was found, why it matters, and what should be considered next. It also includes quick wins that a business could act on before any formal engagement.The service is especially intended for local, service-based, professional, wellness, medical, home service, and similar small businesses, as well as new businesses looking to build the right marketing foundation from the start.The Digital Health Analysis is available for $99 and typically delivered within 1–2 business days after payment and intake are received. Each report also includes a link to book an optional review call to walk through the findings and answer questions.About B. McGuire MarketingB. McGuire Marketing ( https://bmcguiremarketing.com ) helps small businesses build stronger marketing foundations, improve online visibility, and generate better leads. The agency works across websites, local SEO, Google visibility, listings, reviews, content, social media, and digital advertising to help businesses understand and improve the pieces that influence how customers find, trust, and contact them.

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