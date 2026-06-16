A Y & J Solicitors Confirms Rise in UK Global Talent Visa Enquiries from US-Based Professionals

A Y & J Solicitors, the London-based UK immigration law firm advising US-based Global Talent Visa applicants.

As US visa restrictions bite, the UK expands its Global Talent Visa route. A London law firm reports rising enquiries from US-based engineers.

Britain has spent a decade building this route. It now has nine, perhaps twelve months to use it. Talent does not wait politely while a government debates a fee.” — Yash Dubal, CEO and Director, A Y & J Solicitors

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London immigration law firm reports growing interest in the UK Global Talent Visa from Indian engineers, researchers and technology professionals based in the United States, following changes to US H-1B policyA Y & J Solicitors, a London-based UK immigration law firm, has confirmed a steady rise in enquiries about the UK Global Talent Visa from professionals currently based in the United States since October 2025. The pattern coincides with a Presidential Proclamation that introduced new fees on H-1B petitions filed from outside the United States, and with continuing UK government support for skilled migration routes.The majority of enquiries received by A Y & J Solicitors are from Indian nationals on H-1B visas in the United States, predominantly senior engineers, researchers and technology professionals. Indian nationals received 71 per cent of all H-1B visa approvals in fiscal year 2024, according to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services data. Many of those approaching the firm are evaluating routes to settlement that do not depend on continued employer sponsorship in the United States.“What I'm hearing from clients in San Francisco and Seattle isn't panic. It's arithmetic,” said Yash Dubal, CEO and Director of A Y & J Solicitors. “They've worked out that another decade of conditional residency in the US is no longer the better deal. They want a route that does not depend on whether their employer renews their petition.”The UK Global Talent Visa was launched in 2020 as a route for individuals identified as leaders or potential leaders in their professional field. Applicants endorsed under the Exceptional Talent category qualify for settlement in the United Kingdom after three years. Those endorsed under Exceptional Promise qualify after five years. The visa requires no employer sponsor, no salary threshold and no Immigration Skills Charge.Endorsement is the first stage of the UK Global Talent Visa process and is typically the most demanding. Applicants assemble an evidence portfolio demonstrating their professional standing, which is assessed by an approved endorsing body. The recognised bodies include the Royal Society for natural sciences, the Royal Academy of Engineering for engineering, the British Academy for humanities and social sciences, UK Research and Innovation for research more broadly, and Arts Council England for arts and culture. Since August 2025, digital technology applicants have been assessed directly by the Home Office under a dedicated scheme. Home Office statistics show a visa-stage approval rate of 99.2 per cent across 2024 and 2025 for applicants who have secured endorsement. The visa application fee is £766, charged separately from the Immigration Health Surcharge.In the United States, a Presidential Proclamation effective 21 September 2025 introduced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions filed from outside the country. The Department of Homeland Security reported in court filings that new external H-1B applications fell 87 per cent in the five months following the rule. Long-standing per-country green card limits also continue to affect Indian-born applicants. The April 2026 US Visa Bulletin set the Employment-Based Second Preference Final Action Date for Indian-born applicants at 15 July 2014.In the United Kingdom, the British government has established a Global Talent Taskforce reporting to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, chaired by Lord Patrick Vallance and Varun Chandra. The government has committed £54 million to a Global Talent Fund. Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated in September 2025 that the government would expand the UK's Global Talent and High Potential Individual visa routes.“The endorsement stage is where most of the preparation work sits,” said Dubal. “Professionals applying from the United States usually have detailed evidence of professional achievement available, including published research, conference presentations, project leadership, and contributions to widely used products. The work of the application is assembling that evidence in the format the endorsing body expects to see.”A Y & J Solicitors advises individuals and employers on UK Global Talent Visa applications, including endorsement strategy and visa-stage submissions. The firm also advises on Skilled Worker Visa applications, Sponsor Licence compliance, Spouse Visa, Indefinite Leave to Remain, and British Citizenship applications. A Y & J Solicitors is recognised in the Legal 500 and is regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority.About A Y & J Solicitors.A Y & J Solicitors is a London-based UK immigration law firm authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA No. 633686). The firm specialises in UK Global Talent Visa, Skilled Worker Visa, Sponsor Licence compliance, Spouse Visa, Indefinite Leave to Remain, and British Citizenship applications. A Y & J Solicitors is recognised in the Legal 500 and represents individuals, employers and businesses across the United Kingdom and internationally. The firm is based at Holborn Gate, 330 High Holborn, London, WC1V 7QT.Website: www.ayjsolicitors.com Phone: +44 20 7404 7933

Ultimate Guide for Global Talent Visa UK in 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.