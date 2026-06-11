NB I-55 in Pemiscot County Reduced for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON—Northbound Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located from mile marker 16.5 to mile marker 17.8.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work zone will remain in place until the work is completed.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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