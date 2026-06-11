FLORIDA AND VIRGIN ISLANDS LEGAL LEADERS CONVENE IN ST. CROIX FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT, COMMUNITY SERVICE, AND COLLABORATION

Before returning to Florida, many attendees made the trip to Point Udall, the easternmost point of the United States, where the first rays of the American sunrise touch St. Croix's rugged coastline. The giant sundial-like sculpture at the site was erected for the New Year's celebration in 2000. It was designed to mark the azimuth of the first sunrise to touch U.S. soil in the new millennium.

The Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association strengthened ties between Florida and Virgin Islands legal professionals during its fourth quarterly meeting June 4-6 in St. Croix, pairing continuing legal education with community service and cultural exchange under the theme, "Turning Insight into Impact."

The gathering brought together attorneys, judges, corporate counsel, government lawyers, law students, and other legal professionals for a slate of programs focused on professional development, cross-jurisdictional collaboration, and service, including a professional clothing drive benefiting students at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The meeting was held under the leadership of VHFCNBA President Brendalyn Edwards, a St. Croix native whose term as president has focused on strengthening partnerships, expanding opportunities, and increasing the chapter’s statewide impact.

“As someone born and raised in St. Croix, it was incredibly meaningful to welcome colleagues from across Florida and introduce them to St. Croix’s unique appeal,” said Edwards. “Beyond the meetings and CLEs, this was an opportunity to build relationships, give back to the community, and showcase the culture, history, and hospitality that make St. Croix such a special place.”

Shari D’Andrade, president of the Virgin Islands Bar Association, said the practice of law is strengthened when legal professionals move beyond their own jurisdictions and engage with colleagues who bring different experiences and perspectives to the table.

"This weekend reminded us that, while our practices may differ, our commitment to professionalism, service, and the administration of justice is shared,” D’Andrade said.

A highlight of the weekend was a full day of programming hosted at the U.S. District Court of the Virgin Islands, St. Croix Division, where attendees participated in VHFCNBA’s General Membership Meeting, continuing legal education programming developed in partnership with the Virgin Islands Bar Association, and a behind-the-scenes courthouse tour. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet with Chief Judge Robert A. Molloy and U.S. Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III.

The programming opened with a virtual presentation by nationally recognized media strategist and political commentator Tezlyn Figaro titled, “Winning the Court of Public Opinion: Media, Messaging, and Modern Advocacy.” Drawing on her experience advising high-profile civil rights matters and shaping national media narratives, Figaro discussed the evolving intersection of advocacy, communications, and public perception.

CLE programming addressed a range of topics, including ethical succession planning for lawyers, supporting victims, defendants, and families impacted by the criminal justice system, and litigation strategy across jurisdictions. The final session featured U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué A. Lett of the Southern District of Florida and Virgin Islands litigator Lee J. Rohn, who shared practical insights on navigating legal practice across state, territorial, and federal forums.

The session addressing victims, defendants, and families impacted by the criminal justice system was moderated by Francesse Cheron of the Hollywood City Attorney’s Office and featured Melba V. Pearson, founder of MVP Law & Justice Concierge, and Dwayne Henry, assistant territorial public defender at the Office of the Territorial Public Defender of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Pearson discussed her innovative “Justice Concierge” model, which emphasizes holistic support, advocacy, and guidance for individuals and families navigating complex legal and personal challenges.

The litigation strategy session was moderated by Charise Morgan of Cozen O’Connor and featured Judge Lett and Rohn in a conversation about effective advocacy, professionalism, and navigating legal practice across multiple jurisdictions.

Additional speakers included Vladimir R. St. Louis, of Mitchell St. Louis Law; Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy, of Karabo Molyneaux-Molloy Law Firm; and Tanisha Bailey-Roka, chief disciplinary counsel for the Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition to educational programming, VHFCNBA members participated in a professional clothing drive benefiting the University of the Virgin Islands. Attorneys traveling from Florida donated professional attire to support students and young professionals preparing to enter the workforce. The initiative was coordinated in partnership with representatives from the University of the Virgin Islands and the Office of the Dean of Students.

“One of the most meaningful aspects of this weekend was the opportunity to give back,” Edwards said. “Our members did not simply come to St. Croix to attend meetings and take in the beautiful landscape. They came prepared to invest in the community and support students and young professionals as they pursue their goals.”

Throughout the weekend, attendees also participated in networking events and cultural experiences designed to fostered connections among members of the bench and bar while highlighting the unique character of St. Croix and the U.S. Virgin Islands.