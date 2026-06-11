Motor Driver IC Market to Reach US$11.5 Bn by 2033 at 6.7% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Global Motor Driver IC Market Report Scope

Motor Driver IC Market Driven by EV Adoption, Industrial Automation, and Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Motor Control Technologies Worldwide

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global motor driver IC market is witnessing significant growth as industries increasingly adopt advanced motor control solutions across automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, robotics, and renewable energy applications. Motor driver integrated circuits are essential components that regulate motor speed, direction, and performance while improving energy efficiency and system reliability. According to Persistence Market Research, the global motor driver IC market is projected to grow from US$7.3 Bn in 2026 to US$11.5 Bn by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Rising demand for electric vehicles, smart manufacturing systems, and connected electronic devices is creating strong momentum for market expansion worldwide.

Market growth is further supported by rapid electrification trends and increasing deployment of automated systems. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors dominate the market with more than 42% share in 2026 and a valuation exceeding US$3.1 Bn, driven by their energy efficiency, low maintenance requirements, and quiet operation. MOSFET-based motor driver ICs account for more than 70% share, valued at over US$5.1 Bn, owing to their superior switching performance and thermal efficiency. Asia Pacific leads the global market with more than 42% share and a value exceeding US$3 Bn, supported by strong manufacturing ecosystems, rising EV adoption, and growing consumer electronics production.

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Quick Stats

• Market Size (2026): US$7.3 Bn

• Forecast Market Value (2033): US$11.5 Bn

• CAGR (2026-2033): 6.7%

• Historical CAGR (2020-2025): 4.9%

• Leading Motor Type: BLDC Motors (42%+ Share)

• Leading Technology: MOSFET-Based ICs (70%+ Share)

• Leading Voltage Range: Medium Voltage 48V-240V (45%+ Share)

• Leading Vertical: Automotive (38%+ Share)

• Leading Region: Asia Pacific (42%+ Share)

Market Segmentation

By Motor Type

• Brushed DC Motor

• Brushless DC (BLDC) Motor

• Stepper Motor

By Technology

• MOSFET

• IGBT

By Voltage Range

• Low Voltage (Upto 48V)

• Medium Voltage (48V - 240V)

• High Voltage (Above 240V)

By Vertical

• Automotive

• Industrial Automation

• Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

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Regional Insights

North America

North America holds more than 23% of the global motor driver IC market. The region benefits from strong semiconductor innovation, increasing electric vehicle adoption, and supportive electrification initiatives. Demand for advanced motor control technologies is rising across automotive and industrial applications.

Europe

Europe remains a significant market driven by industrial automation, automotive innovation, and energy-efficient technologies. The growing use of electric mobility solutions and advanced manufacturing systems is contributing to demand for high-performance motor driver ICs across various sectors.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominates the global market with over 42% share and a valuation exceeding US$3 Bn in 2026. Strong electronics manufacturing, rapid industrialization, government-backed electrification programs, and increasing EV production continue to support market growth. The region also remains the fastest-growing market globally.

Market Drivers

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is one of the primary factors driving the motor driver IC market. Electric vehicles rely heavily on efficient motor control systems for propulsion, steering, cooling, and auxiliary functions. As governments and manufacturers continue promoting vehicle electrification, demand for advanced motor driver ICs is expected to increase significantly. BLDC motor applications are particularly benefiting from this trend due to their superior efficiency and reliability.

Industrial automation is another major growth driver. The increasing implementation of robotics, automated production lines, and smart factory solutions requires precise motor control technologies. Motor driver ICs help improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance system performance. Rising investments in automation infrastructure are expected to support long-term market growth.

Market Opportunities

Expanding renewable energy installations present substantial opportunities for motor driver IC manufacturers. Applications in solar tracking systems, wind energy equipment, and energy management solutions require efficient motor control technologies. The increasing focus on sustainability is expected to support future demand for advanced motor driver ICs.

Another key opportunity lies in the growth of industrial automation and smart manufacturing. As industries continue integrating intelligent motion control systems, demand for high-performance motor driver ICs will increase. Emerging applications in robotics, medical devices, drones, and precision machinery are expected to create additional growth avenues during the forecast period.

Company Insights

• Texas Instruments

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics

• ON Semiconductor

• NXP Semiconductors

• ROHM Semiconductor

• TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Renesas Electronics

• Microchip Technology

• Monolithic Power Systems

• Allegro MicroSystems

• Others

👉 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/36522

FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the Motor Driver IC Market?

Growing electric vehicle adoption, industrial automation, and increasing demand for energy-efficient motor control systems are key factors.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, and NXP Semiconductors are among the leading companies.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

Opportunities exist in EVs, robotics, and renewable energy, while supply chain challenges and design complexity remain key risks.

➤ Which of the top Motor Driver IC Market companies compare in terms of sales, revenue, and prices?

Major market participants include Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics, Analog Devices, and Allegro MicroSystems.

➤ What does a business area's assessment of agreements, income, and value implicate?

It highlights market growth potential, revenue generation opportunities, competitive positioning, and future investment prospects.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The motor driver IC market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2033, supported by increasing electrification, rapid industrial automation, and rising demand for energy-efficient motor control technologies. Growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, robotics, and smart manufacturing will continue creating new opportunities for market participants. Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading and fastest-growing region, while innovations in MOSFET and advanced motor control technologies will drive future market expansion.

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