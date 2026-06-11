"Bryan's Call" Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory: Assistance Needed Locating New Orleans Juvenile

As the investigation progresses, investigators have determined the Mercedes-Benz is displaying a Louisiana “Save the Honeybee” license plate bearing HB 1576. A photo of the actual vehicle is included.

STATEWIDE ORIGINAL RELEASE

June 11, 2026

Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory: Assistance Needed Locating New Orleans Juvenile

Orleans Parish – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 17-year-old Trenton Reeves. He was discovered missing on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at approximately 9:37 p.m. from a residence on Eastview Drive in New Orleans. Reeves is believed to have left the residence with Tommie Mango. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 1:32 a.m. today.

Reeves is a white male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.



Family reports that Reeves is non-verbal and has a medical condition that may impair his judgment.



Tommie Mango is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.



They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML350 bearing Louisiana license plate “Save the Honeybee” HB 1576 (updated to new information).



Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Reeves and Mango should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or call 911. All questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.

Contact Information:

Sgt. Ross Brennan

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section

[email protected]