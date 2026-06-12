FREETOUR.com becomes one-stop platform with over 21,000 tours and activities worldwide

London Eye - Photo by Bruno Martins on Unsplash Freetour.com London Eye

The platform expands its global offering with thousands of new tours, museum tickets and attraction entries available worldwide.

As traveler expectations evolve, it is natural for the platform to grow into a fuller marketplace where people can plan more of what they do in a destination” — Ignacio Merino Romero, CEO of FREETOUR.com

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREETOUR.com , a global platform for free and budget tours, has expanded its product offering and now acts as a one-stop platform where travelers can plan more of their trip in one place. Following the latest update, FREETOUR.com offers over 21,000 tours, tickets, and activities in more than 2,150 cities across 149 countries, combining free tours with a broad range of budget-friendly travel experiences.While FREETOUR.com has long featured not only free tours but also budget tours, the latest expansion consolidates and broadens this inventory so that travelers can book more types of experiences through a single platform. Users can now mix free city introductions with paid add-ons such as entrance tickets, museum visits, day trips, and other activities, without switching between multiple websites.Walking tours remain the largest category on FREETOUR.com, with over 12,700 products currently listed worldwide, while entrance tickets account for more than 4,300 additional experiences. Beyond these, the platform features a broad mix of bookable products across categories such as historic sites, day trips, museums, nature and parks, food and drink, and other travel experiences, reflecting growing demand for flexible and affordable trip planning in one place.“FREETOUR.com was built on the idea that city discovery should be open and accessible, starting with free tours,” said Ignacio Merino Romero, CEO of FREETOUR.com. “As traveler expectations evolve, it is natural for the platform to grow into a fuller marketplace where people can plan more of what they do in a destination — from landmark visits and day trips to everyday activities — while still benefiting from local expertise and fair pricing.”According to Merino Romero, the broader product mix also creates more opportunities for local guides, tour operators, and activity providers to reach international audiences through FREETOUR.com’s global marketplace. “By bringing more categories together on one platform, we help partners connect with travelers earlier in the planning process and across more touchpoints of the trip.”“Travelers already came to FREETOUR.com for free tours and affordable experiences, but today they want to organize much more of their trip in one place,” said Alexandra Dubakova, CMO of FREETOUR.com. “By expanding our product range, we are making FREETOUR.com more useful at every stage of the journey — from the first walking tour to museum visits, entrance tickets, and day trips — while keeping everything budget-friendly and easy to book. This update strengthens FREETOUR.com as a platform where travelers can build smarter itineraries that match their budget and interests, instead of juggling different providers and websites for each part of the trip.”FREETOUR.com connects travelers with free tours, budget-friendly tours, tickets, and activities in destinations worldwide. Following the latest expansion, the platform offers over 21,000 experiences in more than 2,150 cities across 149 countries, helping travelers discover and book affordable ways to explore cities, landmarks, and local culture.

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