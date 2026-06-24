Families often come to us during uncertain times. We help them explore options that support independence, honor values, and keep loved ones comfortable at home.” — Stephanie Howe, owner of Comfort Keepers of Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of Toms River is helping local families learn more about live-in care and how it may provide a practical solution for older adults who wish to remain at home while receiving ongoing support. As more families navigate the challenges of caring for aging loved ones, many are looking for options that balance quality of life, independence, and affordability.

For adults in the sandwich generation, often balancing careers, children, and responsibilities for aging parents, care decisions can feel overwhelming. Financial considerations often play a significant role, especially when support is needed regularly.

Understanding Live-In Care

Live-in care provides support from a caregiver who resides in the home, offering companionship and assistance with daily activities. Services may include meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation, help with personal routines, and meaningful social interaction.

Many families explore live-in care because it allows loved ones to continue living in familiar surroundings while receiving consistent support. Remaining at home can help older adults stay connected to their routines, neighbors, memories, and community.

Could Live-In Care Meet Your Loved One's Needs at a Lower Cost in Toms River, NJ?

In some situations, yes. Live-in care may be a lower-cost option when compared to certain residential living arrangements, particularly for individuals who benefit from ongoing assistance throughout the day. Costs vary depending on individual circumstances and care needs, but families often find value in dedicated support that allows their loved one to remain at home. The best approach is to compare available options and determine which solution aligns with a family's goals, preferences, and budget.

A Mission Built on Personal Experience

The commitment behind Comfort Keepers is rooted in owner Stephanie Howe's personal journey. Years ago, Stephanie watched her father enter a long-term care facility at just 44 years old because few options existed to help him remain at home. That experience gave her a deep understanding of the difficult choices families often face.

Later, Stephanie faced her own diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. These experiences strengthened her desire to help others find opportunities to maintain independence and dignity while remaining in the place they call home. Her passion led to the opening of the first Comfort Keepers location in Hamilton, New Jersey, in 2005 and continues to guide the organization's mission today.

Recently, Stephanie was recognized with the prestigious Comfort Keepers Diamond Club Award for her leadership and dedication to serving families throughout New Jersey.

"Families often come to us during a time of uncertainty. We are honored to help them explore options that allow loved ones to remain at home, stay connected to what matters most, and make decisions that reflect their values and goals," said Stephanie Howe, owner of Comfort Keepers of Toms River.

Supporting Families and Building Legacies

Comfort Keepers believes in treating clients, families, employees, and community partners like family. The organization is honored to serve individuals who have spent their lives caring for others, including veterans, teachers, healthcare professionals, librarians, and community leaders.

The team also actively supports local charities, schools, and community programs while investing in employee growth and development. At the heart of the organization's work is a commitment to building lasting relationships and helping families protect and strengthen their legacy for future generations.

Families interested in learning more about live-in care and other in-home care services in Toms River are encouraged to contact their local Comfort Keepers office for additional information and personalized guidance.

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