Colchester’s Remedi Laser Invests in Third Specialist System to Meet Surging Clinic Demand

Remedi Laser expands capacity with a third advanced laser system, responding to growing demand for specialist treatments across Essex.

COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remedi Laser, a leading Colchester laser clinic, has announced a significant expansion, investing in a third state of the art laser system following unprecedented business growth and rising demand for advanced treatments across Essex.

Located at Langham’s Park Lane Business Park, Remedi Laser is owned and operated by Rebecca Pfiffer. Driven by over a decade of industry expertise, the clinic's latest expansion directly responds to a sharp increase in local demand—particularly for treatments targeting hormonally stimulated hair growth.

To meet this demand, the clinic has acquired the top of the range Polaris Nd:YAG laser machine, renowned for its precision, safety, and effectiveness across all skin types.

Remedi Laser's Growth by the Numbers:

3rd advanced laser system installed—featuring the premium Polaris Nd:YAG technology—to increase clinic capacity and reduce wait times.

12 years of dedicated, specialist experience in the laser treatment industry.

100+ five-star Google reviews reflecting exceptional client satisfaction.

Thousands of clients successfully treated across Essex and Suffolk.

18% projected annual growth in the global laser hair removal market, a trend mirrored by Remedi's local success.

“Many people don’t realise that unwanted hair growth can have a significant impact on confidence and self esteem, particularly when it is driven by hormonal factors,” said Rebecca Pfiffer, Owner of Remedi Laser. “Over the years, we’ve helped thousands of clients and have seen first hand the difference effective treatment can make.”

The clinic has built a strong regional reputation for delivering evidence based treatments and highly personalised care. The addition of the Polaris Nd:YAG equipment ensures that as the business scales, the quality of patient care remains uncompromised.

“Investing in a third laser system allows us to continue growing while maintaining the high standards of care and results our clients have come to expect," Pfiffer added. "After 12 years in the industry, I remain just as passionate about helping people achieve results safely and effectively. This latest investment reflects our commitment to providing the very best treatment experience.”

For more information on treatments, to view success stories, or to book a consultation, visit the Remedi Laser website or follow the clinic on social media.

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