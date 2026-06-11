FIFA AND FOX SPORTS APPROVE LITTLE HAITI AS A 2026 WORLD CUP WATCH PARTY SITE

The Iconic Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Free Event, Open to the Public, and Right Where It Belongs — in the Heart of Little Haiti

The World Cup belongs to everyone. And this is one of those moments where people will ask — where were you during the 2026 World Cup? You can say: I was at the Little Haiti World Cup Watch Party.” — Pierrot Mervilier, CEO, Lakaywood Foundation

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful act of community collaboration, the Little Haiti Cultural Complex has been officially approved by FIFA and FOX Sports as an authorized 2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Party site. The effort was organized by Pierrot Mervilier, CEO of the Lakaywood Foundation, in partnership with the Office of City of Miami Commission, Chairwoman Christine King. The announcement has sent a wave of joy and pride rippling through one of South Florida's most culturally vibrant and soccer-passionate communities.Little Haiti has always lived and breathed the beautiful game. Soccer is not a pastime here. It is a tradition, a language, and a way of life passed from one generation to the next. To bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Party to the iconic Little Haiti Cultural Complex is to place the world's greatest sporting event exactly where it belongs. The gods of soccer could not be happier. The legacy of pride and passion that has defined this community for decades has never faded. It lives on in the streets, the parks, the murals, and in the very cultural fabric of Little Haiti.Thanks to this historic partnership, every member of the community can come out and experience the thrill of the World Cup together, free of charge and open to all.But the connection between Little Haiti and the beautiful game extends far beyond historic milestones. Every Saturday, soccer moms from communities across Miami bring their children to practice at the park that bears Manno Sanon’s name. The sound of boots on grass, of cheering families, of young dreams being shaped on that pitch, this is the heartbeat of Little Haiti. The World Cup Watch Party at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex is not an event imported from elsewhere. It is an organic celebration of who this community already is.The Watch Party events will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday across five consecutive weeks, from June 11 through July 11, 2026, with a special Wednesday screening on June 24 for the highly anticipated Haiti vs. Morocco match. Programming will include World Cup match screenings, free youth soccer clinics, and soccer seminars led by FIFA-certified coaches, all held at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, one of Miami’s most celebrated cultural institutions.Little Haiti is no ordinary neighborhood when it comes to the beautiful game. The community is home to its own soccer team and a beloved soccer park named after Emmanuel “Manno” Sanon, the Haitian icon who captivated the world at the 1974 FIFA World Cup when Haiti made its historic first appearance on the global stage.The story of Haiti and soccer on the world stage is rich with remarkable chapters. Among the most dramatic is that of Joe Gaetjens, a Haitian who represented the United States at the 1950 World Cup and scored the legendary goal that handed England one of the most stunning defeats in the tournament’s history. His story did not end in glory: Gaetjens later returned to Haiti, took a courageous stand against the Duvalier regime, and was killed for it. His sacrifice and his goal remain forever woven into the embroidery of the sport.Now, after 52 years, Haiti is back on the World Cup stage. The 2026 edition is the grandest in the tournament’s history, expanding to 48 teams competing across three nations, with Miami standing as one of the premier host cities. For the Haitian community, the timing feels destined. Adding to the cultural celebration, world-renowned Haitian rapper and musician Wyclef Jean is set to perform at the opening ceremony in Canada, a moment of immense pride for Haitians and the broader Caribbean region, joined on the world stage by Curacao and Panama making their own World Cup history.As billions around the world tune in to witness the greatest sporting event on earth, Little Haiti will be among them: loud, proud, and present. History is being made. And the whole world And the whole world is watching.

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