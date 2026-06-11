Budget Movers Urges Beaverton Families to Book Summer Moves Early

With peak moving season underway, Beaverton's Budget Movers shares what Portland-area residents should do now to lock in a crew and avoid summer delays.

We built this company on the idea that people deserve a professional, careful move at a price that makes sense. That does not change just because the calendar gets busy.” — Jonathan

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer is the most competitive time of year to schedule a moving crew, and households across the Portland metro are already feeling the calendar pressure. Budget Movers , a full-service moving company in Beaverton, Oregon, is urging homeowners, renters, and businesses to book their summer relocations now before availability narrows and last-minute scrambles become the norm.Industry estimates suggest more than 40 million Americans relocate each year, with the largest share concentrated between May and September. In the Portland metro, that seasonal surge creates tighter crew availability and shorter lead times for anyone who waits."People are surprised every year when they call in July hoping to get on the schedule the following weekend," said Jonathan, owner of Budget Movers. "By mid-summer, our calendar fills up weeks in advance. The families who have the smoothest moves are the ones who start planning four to six weeks out."Why Summer Moves Require Earlier PlanningSchool calendars, lease expirations, and job relocations converge between June and August, creating simultaneous demand across Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard, Portland, and the broader Willamette Valley. For households and businesses, that means competing for the same crews, trucks, and available dates all at once.For anyone planning a summer relocation, Budget Movers recommends booking at least three to four weeks in advance - particularly for Saturday moves. Requesting a free estimate early ensures crew size, truck requirements, and pricing are confirmed before demand peaks. Starting to declutter at least two weeks out reduces the volume that needs to be packed and loaded. Mid-week scheduling - Tuesday through Thursday - tends to offer better availability for flexible households. For tight timelines, professional packing services reduce breakage risk and cut hours off load time on move day.Portland Metro's Trusted Moving CrewWith a 5.0 Google rating across more than 2,261 reviews and an Excellent Yelp rating with more than 200 reviews, Budget Movers has built its reputation on dependable, affordable service throughout the region. The most relied-upon movers Beaverton Oregon residents and businesses call for residential and commercial relocations, the company handles everything from single-item pickups to whole-household and office moves.Every crew arrives equipped with high-quality packing materials, safety equipment, and properly maintained trucks. The company is fully licensed, insured, and bonded, holding USDOT #2592601 and ODOT #167755.Services Available This SummerBudget Movers offers three options: a movers-only service for customers who already have a truck or container, a movers-plus-truck package for standard relocations, and professional packing services for households that need items prepared before move day. Long-distance moves within and beyond Oregon are also available.To request a free, no-obligation estimate or check summer availability, visit budgetmoverspdx.com or call (971) 266-3101. Budget Movers is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.About Budget MoversBudget Movers is a licensed, insured, and bonded full-service moving company serving residential and commercial clients across the Portland metropolitan area. Holding USDOT #2592601 and ODOT #167755, the company covers Portland, Beaverton, Cedar Hills, Gresham, Tigard, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Aloha, Bethany, Sherwood, Tualatin, Oregon City, West Linn, Happy Valley, and the Willamette Valley. Budget Movers carries a 5.0 Google rating across more than 2,261 reviews and an Excellent Yelp rating with more than 200 reviews. Services include residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, and professional packing. The company is located at 4145 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005. For estimates and scheduling, call (971) 266-3101, email Info@budgetmoverspdx.com, or visit https://budgetmoverspdx.com/

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