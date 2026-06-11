Toronto Metropolitan University’s Diversity Institute to Host Global Africa Summit Toronto 2026

TMU's Diversity Institute and Africa Investment Network Convene Leaders to Explore New Pathways for Trade, Investment, and Economic Growth.

TORONTO, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Africa Summit (GAS) – Toronto 2026 will convene business leaders, investors, Canadian policymakers, entrepreneurs, academic institutions, and development partners on July 30, 2026, at the Ted Rogers School of Management at Toronto Metropolitan University.Held under the theme, “Beyond Borders: Expanding Canada–Africa Trade and Investment,” GAS Toronto will focus on discussing practical pathways for increasing market access, strengthening institutional partnerships, mobilizing private capital, and expanding cross-border commercial opportunities between Canada and African markets.Organized by the Africa Investment Network (AIN), based in Washington, DC, in partnership with the Diversity Institute , Toronto Metropolitan University and Afro Food Alliance, the Summit will also introduce 6Africa, a new online platform currently being developed through a partnership between AIN and the 17 Intentional Investment Institute, designed to strengthen trade and investment connectivity by providing businesses, investors, institutions, and diaspora communities with access to market intelligence, investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, and commercial engagement opportunities across Africa. The Summit and this platform hopes to strengthen economic cooperation between Canadian investors, buyers and innovators and Africa through trade, investment, innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships.Canada's economic engagement with Africa is entering a new phase of growth and opportunity. Two-way merchandise trade between Canada and African countries exceeded CAD $15 billion in 2024, reflecting significant growth over the past five years. Canadian exports to Africa continue to expand across sectors such as agriculture, technology, financial services, education, infrastructure, and clean energy, while imports from Africa have more than doubled since 2019, driven by growing demand for critical minerals, agricultural products, and manufactured goods.At the same time, Africa is projected to be home to one-quarter of the world's population by 2050 and is implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), creating the world's largest free trade area by number of participating countries. These trends are positioning Africa as an increasingly important partner for Canada as businesses seek new markets, diversified supply chains, investment opportunities, and long-term economic growth. Despite growing momentum, significant opportunities remain untapped.“With Africa emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions and the African Continental Free Trade Area creating unprecedented opportunities for global partnerships, Canada has an important opportunity to deepen its engagement with African markets,” said Jane Reindorf-Osei, Founder and CEO of AIN. “GAS Toronto is designed to move beyond conversation toward execution — creating real pathways for trade, investment, market access, and long-term economic collaboration.”The one-day program is expected to welcome more than 100 participants representing the public and private sectors from Canada, Africa, and the diaspora. Discussions will focus on high-growth sectors including critical minerals, agribusiness, infrastructure, technology and artificial intelligence, manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and private capital mobilization. The Summit will feature keynote addresses, expert panel discussions, a networking reception and an interactive workshop examining barriers and opportunities within Canada–Africa trade corridors.The Summit forms part of Africa Investment Network's broader Global Africa Summit series, an international platform that convenes leaders from across Africa, North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the global diaspora to advance trade, investment, entrepreneurship, and economic cooperation. In 2025, AIN successfully hosted the Global Africa Summit in Washington, D.C., welcoming more than 300 participants, followed by a second Summit in Accra, Ghana, which brought together senior government officials, investors, private-sector leaders, development institutions, and diaspora stakeholders to explore opportunities for trade, investment, and economic collaboration. Building on the success of these convenings, the Toronto Summit will further strengthen Canada–Africa commercial ties and catalyze new partnerships. Following Toronto, AIN will host the Global Africa Summit Charlotte 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina, from September 8–10, bringing together hundreds of participants under the theme "Beyond Partnerships: Trade, Investment and Private Capital as Tools of Global Resilience."Event DetailsGlobal Africa Summit – Toronto 2026Theme: Beyond Borders: Expanding Canada–Africa Trade and InvestmentDate: July 30, 2026Venue: Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan UniversityLocation: Toronto, Ontario, CanadaFor sponsorship, speaking, partnership, exhibitor, or registration information, please visit:About Africa Investment Network (AIN)Africa Investment Network (AIN) is a nonprofit organization that advances trade, investment, ecosystem development, and market connectivity between Africa and international markets. Through convenings, partnerships, and market access initiatives, AIN works to connect investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, corporations, and governments to opportunities that drive inclusive economic growth and shared prosperity.About the Diversity InstituteFor over 25 years Ted Rogers School of Management’s Diversity Institute has conducted cutting-edge research, advancing a strong, inclusive Canadian economy by harnessing the power of equity, diversity and inclusion. By tracking technological, economic, demographic and geopolitical trends, DI anticipates changes in employment and the implications for policies, programs and processes.

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