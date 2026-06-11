European fusion industry unites behind stronger voice as EFA and Fusion Europe begin strategic alignment process

PIACENZA, ITALY, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Fusion Association (EFA) and Fusion Europe (FE) have today announced a new phase in the alignment of Europe’s fusion industry voice, following EFA’s first General Assembly in Piacenza, Italy.At a time when fusion is moving from research ambition towards industrial delivery, EFA and FE are taking steps to bring more of Europe’s fusion ecosystem together around a clearer, stronger and more coordinated platform for industry engagement.The process of aligning the two organisations will be taken forward progressively through EFA’s established governance framework. The purpose of the alignment is to strengthen coordination across Europe’s fusion value chain, support more coherent engagement with policymakers and institutions, and ensure that industry is better organised to contribute to the next phase of European fusion policy.Several organisations associated with FE have joined EFA in the run-up to the General Assembly, including Proxima Fusion, Walter Tosto, AVS and INEUSTAR. The move demonstrates the growing industrial convergence around one common European platform and is a practical step towards bringing Europe’s fusion industry together with policymakers, institutions and stakeholders.The announcement comes at a critical moment. The forthcoming EU Fusion Strategy will help determine whether Europe converts its scientific excellence, engineering capability and industrial base into deployment, supply-chain value, investment and long-term strategic advantage.According to the Fusion for Energy Fusion Observatory, global private fusion investment has reached €13 billion, with the United States and China together accounting for more than 85% of that funding. The EU accounts for around 5% of global private fusion funding, underlining the need for Europe to create stronger conditions for companies, suppliers and industrial partners to scale.EFA and FE are therefore calling on the European Commission to publish a bold, actionable and timely EU Fusion Strategy, accompanied by a clear action plan. The strategy should support deployment, mobilise investment, strengthen European supply chains, and create the conditions for fusion projects to be built in Europe.As part of today’s General Assembly, EFA members approved an update to the association’s governance arrangements to support this next phase. This included a time-limited amendment to EFA’s Articles of Association, enabling two reserved Executive Board seats for eligible candidates linked to Fusion Europe, for the 2026 Board election.The General Assembly was also presented plans for the establishment of an Associations Council to provide a structured route for national industry associations to engage with EFA.The continued mandates of the four current Executive Board members were confirmed by the General Assembly; two new Executive Board members were confirmed to seats reserved for eligible candidates linked to Fusion Europe; and one new Executive Board member was elected to a vacant seat.Bernard Blanc (Director of Nuclear Development, Assystem) was elected as Chair of the Executive Board.The full list of Executive Board members is as follows:- Bernard Blanc (Director of Nuclear Development, Assystem) – Confirmation of existing mandate- Miguel Angel Carrera (Founder & CEO, AVS) – Appointed to reserved seat- Eric Giguet (Sales & Strategy Director, Alsymex) – Confirmation of existing mandate- Marianna Ginola (Head of Nuclear, Fusion Energy & Research, SIMIC) – Confirmation of existing mandate-Lucio Milanese (Co-Founder & Chief External Affairs Officer, Proxima Fusion) – Appointed to reserved seat- Massimiliano Tacconelli (VP Nuclear & Big Science Director, Walter Tosto) – Elected to a vacant seat- Anders Wulff (CEO, SUBRA) – Confirmation of existing mandateBernard Blanc, Incoming Chair of the European Fusion Association, said:“This is a significant moment for Europe’s fusion industry. Alignment is not an end in itself. It is about ensuring that industry is organised, credible and ready to engage at the level this moment requires.“Europe has real strengths, from scientific leadership and industrial capability to advanced engineering and specialist suppliers to support a growing base of fusion technology developers. But those strengths will only translate into deployment and strategic value if Europe moves with pace and clarity.“By bringing EFA and Fusion Europe into closer alignment, we are taking responsibility as an industry. We are building a stronger platform for coordination across the value chain. Policymakers now need to match that momentum with an EU Fusion Strategy that is actionable, funded and focused on delivery.”Erik Fernandez, Founder and Board Member, Fusion Europe, said:“This big step in the merge reflects the growing maturity and ambition of Europe’s fusion industry. As the sector moves closer to deployment, it is more important than ever that industry works together to build a strong, trusted ecosystem that can accelerate innovation, strengthen the supply chain and reinforce Europe’s technological leadership.“Europe has a real opportunity to lead in fusion, but that will require continued partnership between all the stakeholders: industry, research laboratories and policymakers, backed by a clear strategy and long-term commitment to delivery.”EFA and FE will continue to work with members, association partners, policymakers and wider stakeholders as the strategic alignment process develops and as the EU Fusion Strategy moves from preparation to implementation.ENDSAbout European Fusion AssociationThe European Fusion Association (EFA) is a Brussels-based, non-profit industry association established in October 2024, representing c. 70 European companies spanning the entire fusion value chain. Our mission is to foster collaboration across science, finance, and policy to accelerate the transition of fusion energy from the laboratory to the electricity grid. EFA advocates for European leadership in fusion and a clean energy-driven industrial renaissance.About Fusion EuropeFusion Europe is a pan-European industry association representing companies across Europe’s private fusion sector. Based in Brussels, it brings together industry players and national fusion associations to strengthen Europe’s fusion value chain, support technological leadership, and advocate for the policies needed to accelerate commercial fusion energy.

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