Forthright Properties Offers Modern Apartment Living at The Boardwalk in Winnipeg

Forthright Properties provides modern suites at The Boardwalk, offering value-added living with exceptional amenities and premium services for residents.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a professionally managed, family-owned company established in 2011, offers modern apartment living at The Boardwalk, located at 585 Ballantrae Drive in Winnipeg's Refinery District. The property provides bright, open-concept suites designed to serve families and individuals seeking a comfortable place to call home in one of Winnipeg's well-connected neighbourhoods.

The Boardwalk is situated in the Refinery District, an area surrounded by boutique shops and dining options, with easy access to daily essentials. For residents in Winnipeg and surrounding communities within a 60-kilometre radius, the property's location places them close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and green space — a consideration that matters to the more than 4,000 residents Forthright Properties currently serves across 23 property locations in Manitoba.

The suites at The Boardwalk feature a combination of functional design and modern finishes, including:

• Modern, bright open-concept layouts

• Large kitchen island with built-in dual sinks and dishwasher

• Full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances

• In-suite laundry

• Spacious walk-in closets and in-suite storage

• Private, expansive balconies

• Air conditioning and individual thermostats

• Vinyl plank flooring and sound-resistant walls

• A dedicated 40-gallon hot water tank per suite

• Heat recovery ventilator (HRV) — a system that brings in fresh air and recovers heat from outgoing air

• Cable-ready and internet-ready connectivity

Building amenities include a fitness room, secured keyless entry, visitor parking, above-ground parking, and EV charging stations.

The Boardwalk offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom suite layouts to accommodate a range of household sizes, from students and professionals to families. The property is also pet-friendly, with cats permitted with a pet deposit.

"We believe that finding your next home should be simple and stress-free," said Mr. Varun Singh, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties. "The Boardwalk reflects our commitment to providing modern, value-added housing with the kind of responsive, people-first service that our residents have come to expect."

Forthright Properties manages over 1,500 rental apartments across Manitoba, serving residents in cities and towns including Winnipeg, Headingley, West St. Paul, Oakbank, Selkirk, Ile Des Chenes, Lorette, Niverville, Saint Adolphe, Steinbach, and Blumenort. The company's team includes resident relations managers, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, and customer support staff — all available through a 24-hour help service.

Resident experiences speak to the level of service provided. Rhythmmaya, a resident, shared: "We had an unexpected heat issue at 8PM on a holiday. We called the emergency maintenance line and within the hour heard back from them and had them at our door step to fix the issue. That type of service is unheard of for rentals! Such a positive experience and am so impressed with Forthright for how professional they are. Also shout out to Matt for being the best!"

Rebekah B., another resident, stated: "Forthright has been nothing but amazing for and to us! When we signed our original lease agreement it was for a 1 bedroom. they then let us change it to a 2 bedroom when we changed our minds. THEN we wanted to have a unit facing the field rather than the parking lot and they amended our agreement again for us. They've always been quick to respond to any concerns and have always accommodated us! Very pleased with the polite service and help of all the staff."

Caralee B., a long-term resident, added: "I have been a tenant with forthright for a number of years now. When I first started to look to rent I did not know who forthright was, now I would never rent with anyone else but with forthright. I have had nothing but great experiences when speaking with the staff. This includes the office staff, the maintenance staff to management. They have been funny, accommodating and supportive. If I had concerns, it was dealt with and corrected immediately. If I had personal issues, they have been accommodating and supportive with no judgement. They make me feel like my needs as a tenant are important to them which makes me love where I live. The apartment itself is beautiful and has all the necessities to make it feel like a home. I highly recommend to rent with forthright management."

"From a first tour to move-in day and beyond, our team is here to make every step of the process as simple and stress-free as possible," Mr. Singh added. "That commitment is at the core of everything Forthright Properties does."

For more information about The Boardwalk or to explore available suites, contact Forthright Properties at +1 (204) 222-8582 or visit https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/. Additional resources and community updates are available on the company's blog.

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About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties, established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canada

Phone: 204-222-8582

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qd4xPUtHHJFFTCrK8

Note to Editors

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba with a satellite office in Headingley

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Varun Singh, Marketing Manager or Leasing at Forthright Properties.

End of Press Release.

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