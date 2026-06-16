Bullwaves Prime Gains Full Acuity Intelligence Access in New Prop Trading Partnership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, the AI-driven market intelligence provider for brokers, platforms and financial institutions, has announced a new partnership with Bullwaves Prime, the proprietary trading entity within the Bullwaves group.Through the partnership, Bullwaves Prime will integrate the full Acuity Intelligence software suite, giving its trader community access to a broader layer of structured market, event and trade intelligence within its proprietary trading environment.The integration will support Bullwaves Prime’s ambition to provide traders with clearer market context, stronger decision-support tools and a more connected intelligence experience. Acuity Intelligence brings together market intelligence, event intelligence and trade intelligence, helping platforms present timely, structured and easy-to-understand market information inside their own trading ecosystems. Acuity positions its platform as white-labelled, multi-language intelligence designed to help brokers and trading platforms keep users informed, confident and engaged.The Bullwaves Prime partnership follows a period of product expansion for Acuity Trading, including the recent launch of Pattern Recognition within AnalysisIQ. The new capability automatically identifies recognised chart patterns and converts them into market analysis. Acuity states that Pattern Recognition is available across web, MT4, MT5, cTrader and proprietary environments.The announcement also follows Acuity Trading’s recent investment in MarketReader, an AI-powered financial intelligence platform focused on explaining the drivers behind market movements in real time. The investment forms part of Acuity’s wider strategy to expand the depth of market intelligence available to financial institutions and trading platforms.Bullwaves Prime operates as the prop trading arm of the Bullwaves Group and describes its model as a regulated prop trading environment with access to market liquidity and trader evaluation programmes.Paolo Vullo, Head of Operations at Bullwaves Group:“Bullwaves Prime has been built around the idea that serious traders need more than access to markets. They need structure, context and tools that help them understand what is happening and why it matters. Partnering with Acuity Trading allows us to bring a full intelligence layer into the Bullwaves Prime environment, supporting our focus on building a more informed and professional prop trading experience.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading:“Bullwaves Prime is an exciting partner because its focus is on building a more intelligent trading environment, not simply adding more tools for the sake of it. By integrating the full Acuity Intelligence suite, Bullwaves Prime can provide traders with clearer market context across news, events, sentiment, technical analysis and structured trade ideas. This is exactly where we see the industry moving: towards connected intelligence that supports more informed decision-making inside the platforms traders already use.”The integration will give Bullwaves Prime access to Acuity’s broader intelligence ecosystem, including AnalysisIQ and its recently expanded pattern-recognition capability. The software is designed to support trader analysis and decision-making while allowing platforms to retain control over how insights are presented, governed and delivered to users.Acuity’s approach combines AI-supported data processing with analyst-led market expertise. Its tools are used by brokers and trading platforms to deliver structured market intelligence across multiple channels, including web platforms, MT4, MT5, cTrader, APIs and communication platforms.ENDSNotes to editors:Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions. Any market intelligence, analytics, signals or AI-generated content referenced in this announcement are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to constitute investment research, investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Users should not rely solely upon such information when making trading or investment decisions.Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer.About Bullwaves PrimeBullwaves Prime is the proprietary trading entity within the Bullwaves group. It provides a prop trading environment for traders, supported by technology, market access and evaluation-based trading programmes.Regulatory noteThis announcement is intended for a B2B audience and relates to technology, analytics and trader intelligence services provided to Bullwaves Prime. It is not intended as an invitation, inducement or recommendation to trade, invest, open an account or participate in any trading programme. Trading and prop trading involve risk. Market intelligence and trade ideas are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade.About AcuityAcuity Trading, an Acuity Analytics company, brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.For further information or to request a demo, please visit www.acuitytrading.com or contact:

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