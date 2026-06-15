Friends Forever Pets Turns Outdoor Line into an All‑in‑One Kit

Friends Forever Pets Travel Essential

Friends Forever Pets discounts its full outdoor lineup, from a ventilated backpack carrier to a reflective martingale collar, built for active urban pet owners.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends Forever Pets’ six-product travel and outdoor collection, now at reduced prices, covers everything from a ventilated backpack carrier to a reflective martingale collar.

“Urban pet owners live active lives, and their animals go with them. We built the outdoor line around that reality: gear that travels light, holds up, and doesn't get in the way,” says the Friends Forever Pets spokesperson.

Friends Forever Pets has reduced prices across its entire outdoor and travel range at friendsforeverpets.com. The six-product collection spans carriers, leashes, collars, training gear, and waste management accessories.

Transit‑Ready Backpack Carrier Defines the Line

The collection’s highest-priced item is the Sunrise Cat and Small Dog Backpack Carrier, now $36.57, reduced from $44.60. The carrier measures 13” x 9.8” x 15” and holds animals up to 25 pounds.

The design addresses the specific conditions of urban travel. A side access opening lets owners reach a nervous animal without removing the pack, a practical consideration on transit systems where putting a bag on the floor is not always an option.

Two mesh ventilation windows on both sides maintain airflow. A clear front window keeps the animal visible to the carrier and oriented to its surroundings.

An interior latch hook prevents accidental escapes. The shoulder and back straps carry extra-thick padding for longer trips. A front pocket stores treats, waste bags, and other supplies.

Built from polyurethane, the carrier features a removable interior mat designed for quick cleaning.

Further in the Collection

Sized at 50” x 60”, the Outdoor Dog Bed Mat and Travel Blanket rolls up for easy carry and is now $36.57, down from $44.60, giving owners comfort at parks, transit stops, and pet‑friendly dining areas. The product page lists car use specifically as an intended application, noting the mat protects vehicle seats from claw damage. The 100% polyester fill and quilted fabric construction are consistent across the indoor and outdoor versions of the mat.

The Dog Treat Pouch with integrated Poop Bag Holder, the Jumpi, is $18.28 down from $22.29. It measures 4” x 4” x 5.5” and combines two items most dog owners carry separately into one belt-worn piece of gear.

The Slip Lead Dog Leash is a six-foot rope leash priced at $15.84, reduced from $19.32. Friends Forever Pets utilizes heavy-duty mountain climbing ropes to make this product.

The PVC‑coated jacquard Dog Poop Bag Holder with leash attachment measures 4.4” x 2.2” x 1.2”. It attaches to most leashes with velcro straps, is priced at $12.18, down from $14.86, and stores waste bags along with pet travel essentials.

The Martingale Collar, $10.96 reduced from $13.37, is reflective for better visibility in low-light conditions and is adjustable with an iron chain. It is sized for medium and large breed dogs, available in 16–22 inches and 20–25 inches.

All six portable pet products are in stock at Friends Forever Pets’ website.

Why This Collection Exists

APPA’s 2023‑24 survey reports that U.S. households spent more than $150 billion on pets last year. A significant portion of that ownership base lives in cities, where apartments replace yards and daily walks replace open space.

Gear designed for contained urban environments, like carriers that fit transit systems, collars visible at night, pouches that consolidate what owners carry, serves a different set of requirements than suburban or rural pet ownership.

Friends Forever Pets ships to all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Orders ship within 3 business days via UPS Ground, arriving in 5–7 business days. For questions, reach the service team at 1‑888‑253‑2880, Monday–Friday, 10:00 am to 6:30 pm ET.

The promotion is live now at friendsforeverpets.com.

About Friends Forever Pets

Friends Forever Pets is a pet products company specializing in bedding solutions for dogs and cats. Available through friendsforeverpets.com, the company’s catalog includes orthopedic beds, donut-style beds, and related pet accessories designed for everyday use. The pet-friendly lifestyle brand focuses on products that combine practical maintenance features with designs intended for modern pet-owning households across the United States.



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