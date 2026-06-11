Congressional Candidate Shawn Harris Endorses Nikki Porcher In Georgia Labor Commissioner Runoff

After leading the Democratic primary, Nikki Porcher received Shawn Harris' endorsement for the June 16 runoff.

Traveling across the state has reinforced what I’ve always believed, people want opportunity, responsive government, and leadership that understands the realities of workers, families, and businesses.” — Nikki Porcher, Democratic Candidate for Georgia Labor Commissioner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic nominee for Georgia's 14th Congressional District Shawn Harris publicly announced his support for Nikki Porcher in the June 16 Democratic runoff for Georgia Labor Commissioner at a gathering hosted at Swift & Finch in Rome. The event brought together Democratic candidates Shonna Bailey, Vincent Mendes, and Sonja Law, along with community members, for wide-ranging conversations about workforce challenges, economic opportunity, and the future facing Georgia families.Porcher advanced to the runoff after finishing first in the five-candidate Democratic primary, earning more than 310,000 votes statewide, carrying 101 of Georgia's 159 counties, and receiving support from voters in all 159 counties. The results reflected the broad geographic reach of her coalition across Georgia.Since launching her campaign, Porcher has traveled to more than 65 counties, building a statewide network rooted in direct community engagement. Her platform focuses on modernizing unemployment services, expanding workforce development, supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, and treating affordable child care as the workforce issue it fundamentally is.“I've traveled thousands of miles across Georgia, and one thing is clear: no matter where people live, they want opportunity, dignity, and a government that sees them. That's the coalition we're building, and that's the leadership I'll bring to the Department of Labor,” Porcher said.An Air Force veteran, former public school educator, entrepreneur, and nonprofit executive, Porcher has spent her career creating pathways to economic opportunity. Through her work, she has advocated for and supported hundreds of small business owners nationwide, helping generate millions of dollars in economic impact.The June 16 runoff will determine the Democratic nominee for Georgia Labor Commissioner. If elected in November, Porcher would become the first woman ever elected Georgia Labor Commissioner. Current Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes was appointed to the office by Governor Brian Kemp.ABOUT NIKKI PORCHERNikki Porcher is an Air Force veteran, former educator, entrepreneur, and nonprofit leader. She finished first in the Democratic primary for Georgia Labor Commissioner and advanced to the June 16 runoff election. Her campaign has focused on workforce development, modernizing unemployment services, and expanding economic opportunity for all Georgians.###

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