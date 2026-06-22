Altaris Business Awards Announces 2026 Business Leader Awards Winners

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Business Leader Awards . These awards recognise business leaders and organisations demonstrating strategic direction, innovation, resilience and measurable contribution across a range of sectors.This year’s recipients reflect the varied ways in which leadership can shape business progress, from consultancy and education to manufacturing, e-commerce, marketing and international enterprise. The winners and finalists have shown evidence of clear vision, practical execution and a commitment to developing organisations that serve clients, teams and wider communities.Across the 2026 Business Leader Awards, honourees have demonstrated leadership through business growth, market development, training, operational improvement, innovation and values-led decision-making. Their work highlights the importance of adaptable leadership in a changing commercial environment, where strong strategy, clear communication and responsible decision-making continue to play a central role in sustainable success.Altaris Business Awards 2026 Business Leader Awards Winners• 10 IN HOUSE Strategy & Design - Consultancy Business Leader of the Year• ByDzyne Inc - Business Leader Innovation Award• Eaglestone Agency - Best Young Business Leader• Ecomxpert LLC - Training and Education Business Leader of the Year• Hawthorn International Ltd - Manufacturing Business Leader of the YearAltaris Business Awards 2026 Business Leader Awards Finalists• Knightwood - Business Leader of the Year• 10 IN HOUSE Strategy & Design - Business Leader of the Year• Eaglestone Agency - Business Leader Innovation Award• Ecomxpert LLC - Best Young Business Leader• Knightwood - Consultancy Business Leader of the YearRecognising Business Leadership Across Global EnterpriseThe 2026 Business Leader Awards highlight individuals and organisations that have shown commitment to progress, innovation and effective leadership within their fields. Their achievements reflect a range of strengths, including strategic thinking, team development, client impact, international outlook and the ability to respond constructively to new opportunities and challenges.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists. Their recognition reflects the value of leadership that is practical, forward-looking and grounded in meaningful results. As these businesses continue to develop their work across different markets and sectors, they contribute to a wider standard of professionalism, ambition and responsible enterprise.To learn more about the 2026 Business Leader Awards, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

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