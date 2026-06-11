Zytrell Skin Solutions, Inc. (“ZytrellTM”) Expands Science-Backed Skincare Line Following Acne Treatment Cream Success, with New Products Planned for 2026

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zytrell , a U.S.-based skincare company focused on science-backed innovation and high-quality formulations, is pleased to announce continued growth following the launch of its Acne Treatment Cream and revealed plans to expand its skincare portfolio in 2026 with the introduction of a Daily Facial Cleanser and Daily Facial Moisturizing Lotion.Founded on a commitment to delivering effective skincare solutions through rigorous scientific research, Zytrell combines advanced formulation technologies with carefully selected ingredients to address real consumer needs. All Zytrell products are proudly manufactured in the United States in facilities that follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), in partnership with a leading FDA-registered manufacturer, ensuring consistent quality, safety, and reliability from development through production.The company recently introduced its 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Cream, representing a significant milestone in Zytrell's mission to deliver results-driven skincare solutions. Developed by experienced Columbia University PhD research scientists with expertise in facial skin health and botanical science, the formulation reflects years of research, innovation, and product development. At the heart of the product is Zytrell's proprietary Z-Clear™ Technology, which combines advanced formulations patented through Columbia University with naturally derived ingredients to support effective, gentle skincare suitable for a wide range of skin types.Building on the momentum of this launch, Zytrell plans to introduce two new products in 2026: a Daily Facial Cleanser and a Daily Facial Moisturizing Lotion. These additions are designed to complement the company's existing skincare offerings while supporting a comprehensive daily skincare regimen. The upcoming products will further reflect Zytrell's commitment to combining scientific rigor, innovative technology, and consumer-focused formulation development.Strategic Growth and Investor OpportunityDriven by an executive leadership team and advisory board with decades of experience developing and launching safe, effective pharmaceutical, healthcare, and beauty products for global organizations, Zytrell is uniquely positioned for rapid commercial scaling. The brand's ability to navigate rigorous regulatory landscapes, combined with its exclusive Columbia University patent license, helps establish a differentiated position within the global prestige skincare market.As Zytrell accelerates its retail and digital expansion alongside the rollout of its 2026 product line, the company welcomes inquiries from potential strategic partners and institutional investors who share a vision for science-backed consumer healthcare innovation. Parties interested in joining Zytrell's growth trajectory during this commercialization phase are encouraged to contact the executive team directly via the corporate website.For more information about Zytrell, the breakthrough Z-Clear™ Technology, or upcoming product releases, please visit www.zytrell.com ________________________________________About ZytrellZytrell is a US-based skincare company committed to offering superior skincare with proven results, science-based technology, and innovative solutions tailored to unique skin needs. All products are manufactured in American GMP-compliant, FDA-registered facilities to help ensure consistent quality, safety, and consumer confidence.Media:Eugene F Ciolfi, President & CEOgciolfi@zytrell.comInvestor Relations:Luke Marchese, CFOlmarchese@zytrell.com

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