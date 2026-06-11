Global Epoxy Coating Market to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Construction and Transportation Activities

Epoxy Coating Market Growing Construction

The solvent-based epoxy coating segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of global revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy coating market is witnessing steady growth, fueled by rising demand across key end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, transportation, and industrial manufacturing. Increasing adoption of epoxy coatings in commercial infrastructure projects and their superior protective properties are further accelerating market expansion.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Epoxy Coating Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Powder-based) and Application (Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the market was valued at $28.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $48.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1645 Key Growth Drivers and Emerging Opportunities:- The market is primarily driven by increasing demand from the construction and transportation sectors, where epoxy coatings are widely used for corrosion resistance, durability, and surface protection. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and growing investments in commercial construction projects are further supporting market growth.- However, the availability of alternative coating solutions and fluctuations in epoxy resin prices pose challenges to market expansion. Despite these restraints, the development of advanced high-solid epoxy coatings is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.Solvent-Based Technology Segment Maintains Market Leadership:- Based on technology, the solvent-based epoxy coating segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of global revenue. The segment is expected to retain its dominant position through 2030 owing to its reduced sensitivity to environmental conditions such as humidity and temperature during the curing process.- Meanwhile, the powder-based segment is projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Its excellent chemical resistance, flexibility, and strong adhesion make it ideal for applications in industrial equipment, automotive components, metal furniture, and other demanding environments.Building & Construction Remains the Largest Application Segment:- The building & construction segment emerged as the leading application area in 2020, contributing around two-fifths of the global market revenue. Demand is being driven by the extensive use of epoxy coatings for protective and decorative applications in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.- Government investments in urban development, housing projects, smart cities, and public infrastructure across developing economies such as India and China are expected to further strengthen segment growth.- At the same time, the transportation segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, recording a CAGR of 5.9% through 2030. Increasing demand for durable protective coatings in railways, shipping containers, vehicle flooring, and transportation infrastructure continues to boost adoption.Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market Growth:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the global epoxy coating market in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of total revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.- The region is also forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3%, supported by rapid industrialization, urban infrastructure development, and growing demand from the electronics, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors. North America followed Asia-Pacific in terms of market share, driven by steady investments in industrial and commercial construction activities.Leading Players in the Global Epoxy Coating Market:-Major companies operating in the market include:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC- Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd.- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.- PPG Industries, Inc.- RPM International Inc.- TAO-CHUGOKU CO., LTD.- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Thermal-Chem CorporationThe increasing need for durable, high-performance surface protection solutions across multiple industries is expected to keep the epoxy coating market on a strong growth trajectory over the next decade.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/epoxy-coatings-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.