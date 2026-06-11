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The Business Research Company's Short Range Air Defense System Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

Expected to grow to $20.17 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The short range air defense system market has seen significant growth recently, driven by evolving military needs and geopolitical factors. As threats from low-altitude aerial attacks continue to rise, nations are investing more in advanced defense technologies. Below is an overview of the market’s current size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future trends shaping its trajectory.

Short Range Air Defense System Market Size and Growth Outlook for 2026

The market for short range air defense systems has expanded substantially in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $15.63 billion in 2025 to $16.45 billion in 2026. This increase reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the rising demand for these systems in contemporary military operations, escalating geopolitical tensions encouraging procurement, technological improvements in missile interception and tracking, and the adoption of integrated air defense solutions that combine radar and missile technologies. Additionally, heightened maintenance, repair, and testing services for existing short-range air defense platforms have supported market expansion.

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Forecasted Market Growth and Emerging Opportunities in the Short Range Air Defense System Sector

Looking ahead, the short range air defense system market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $20.17 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the development of systems with advanced AI-driven target detection capabilities, the rise of mobile and modular defense solutions, and greater integration into multi-layered air defense networks. Furthermore, the implementation of sophisticated cybersecurity measures, the increasing demand for next-generation interceptor missiles, and enhanced precision tracking technologies are key contributors. Dominant market trends expected to shape the forecast period include a preference for missile-based systems over gun-based options, heightened emphasis on countering UAVs and drone swarms, upgrades to legacy air defense technologies, and the expansion of multi-layered air defense deployments in conflict-prone zones.

Understanding the Role and Function of Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) Systems

Short-range air defense systems are specialized military tools designed to neutralize aerial threats at low altitudes within short distances. These systems serve as vital countermeasures against various airborne threats, contributing significantly to military defense strategies. Their primary function is to detect, track, and intercept hostile targets such as missiles, drones, and aircraft, thereby safeguarding military installations, critical infrastructure, and other strategic assets.

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Key Factors Propelling the Expansion of the Short Range Air Defense System Market

One of the main forces accelerating growth in this market is the rising incidence of terrorism. Terrorism—defined as violence or threats intended to create fear and achieve political, ideological, religious, or social objectives—poses significant security challenges worldwide. Short range air defense systems play a critical role in preventing terrorist attacks by identifying and neutralizing aerial threats targeting sensitive locations such as military bases, airports, critical infrastructure, and public events.

The impact of terrorism on market demand is underscored by recent data. For example, in 2024, the Australia-based NGO Vision of Humanity reported that in 2023, the United States accounted for 76% of terrorism-related deaths among Western democracies, even as incident rates hit a 15-year low. This scenario reflects the ongoing need for robust aerial defense solutions, further driving market growth.

Geographic Leaders and Growth Prospects in the Short Range Air Defense System Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for short range air defense systems. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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