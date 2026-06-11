GLZD Makes Men's Body Glaze the Father's Day Gift Worth Stealing Back

GLZD Five Scents What Makes a Good Body Glaze GLZD

Atlanta brand GLZD offers men water-free, plant-based body glaze — hydration and subtle scent in one step, and a Father's Day gift the whole house wants.

Most guys don't realize they need GLZD until the first time they use it — then they don't go a day without it.” — Mikey Moran

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Father's Day, GLZD is betting that the men in your life are ready for something their grooming shelf doesn't have yet: body glaze GLZD is a men's body glaze brand built around a simple idea — men glow too. Body glaze isn't lotion, and it isn't body oil. It's a water-free, plant-based formula that melts into skin in seconds, leaves no greasy film, and finishes with a clean, close-range scent meant to be noticed up close rather than fill a room. One scoop hydrates dry skin and adds subtle fragrance in a single step — no separate moisturizer, no heavy cologne.The brand launched in May 2026 and is the first consumer product founder Mikey Moran built for himself. Moran spent 14 years in beauty product development before aiming that experience at a category men had largely been left out of.GLZD comes in five scents — Harbor (salted rum), Saddle (sweet musk), Seaglass (fresh coastal), Midnight (blue musk), and Barber (San Fran rum) — each $39 and built on the same water-free base of plant-based oils, mango seed butter, and beeswax. For Father's Day, the brand is pointing shoppers to The Set , a bundle that lets a first-time user find his scent without committing to just one."I built GLZD for myself," Moran said. "Now my girlfriend keeps reaching for my jar instead of her own lotion — and it was supposed to work the other way around."That crossover appeal is becoming the brand's quiet calling card. GLZD positions itself as a house brand — the body glaze company — and the early response from women borrowing it has been strong enough that a women's line is already in development.GLZD ships from Atlanta and is available directly at GLZD.com. Orders placed by June 17 should arrive in time for Father's Day.About GLZDGLZD is an Atlanta-based body glaze company founded in 2026 on the belief that men glow too. Its water-free, plant-based formula delivers hydration and proximity scent in a single step, available in five signature scents at GLZD.com. Founder Mikey Moran is a beauty entrepreneur with 14 years in product development and the author of Fearless Beauty: The Hair Business Blueprint.

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