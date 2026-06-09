Watch: Paws on a Mission finds meaning in training

The Paws on a Mission program at California State Prison-Solano provides incarcerated individuals with the opportunity to train rescue dogs.

The program is a collaboration with the National Institute of Canine Service and Training, the prison and the program.

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Prior to handling a dog and becoming a trainer, participants are required to go through a 12-week course. They then must pass hands-on and written tests.

Trainers meet with Paws on a Mission instructors twice a week. Together, they develop the guidelines and training framework for each specific dog’s needs. Participants work with the dogs on training basic obedience, socialization and advanced service dog skills.

Each dog is assigned two or three trainers who live together in a housing unit with canine access around the clock.

“I never in my life imagined (seeing) the difference in these men than I have seen over this period of time.” Mark Ruefenacht, Paws on a Mission program director

“Short-tempers and anger have changed, because now they’re working with a dog in which they had to learn patience,” said Mark Ruefenacht, Paws on a Mission program director.

Hayley Sevilla, the lead trainer with Paws on a Mission, spoke about the newfound purpose participants find in the program.

“When they put their hands on the dog, there’s a sense of pride and responsibility, feeling like they are worth something,” said Sevilla. “You start to see the care, the sense of responsibility, the sense of pride in the program, in themselves.”

Francisco, a participant in the program spoke about the satisfaction that comes from being in the impact.

“The most rewarding part of this program is having to train a dog for someone out there on the streets,” said Francisco.

“That’s why I commit a lot to this program, I feel a sense of purpose, of meaning.”

Video and story by Matthew Sichler, Analyst II, DRP Media

Photos by Raymond Burgess and Esther Ong, Analyst II, DRP Media

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