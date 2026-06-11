WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Abusers, Sexual Predators, Drug Traffickers, and Other Criminal Illegal Aliens

Nearly 70% of criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE have been charged or arrested for a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for reprehensible crimes including child cruelty, sexual battery by restraint, sexual penetration with an animate object, trafficking heroin, and burglary.

“Despite smears from sanctuary politicians, ICE law enforcement officers continue arresting the worst of the worst,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Yesterday, ICE arrested child abusers, sexual predators, and drug traffickers. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. We encourage Americans to visit WOW.DHS.Gov to see the dirtbags we have removed from their communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Elipidia Aguirre-Romero, a criminal illegal from Mexico, convicted for child cruelty: possible injury / death in Fresno, California.

Jose Alfredo Patino-Avelino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to rape / mayhem in Santa Barbara, California.

Saul Alberto Garay-Amaya, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for sexual penetration with an animate object: by force or helpless, strangulation: results in wounding / bodily injury and abduction: by force, intimidation, or deception in Fairfax, Virginia.

Fidel Larreta-Boltor, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for trafficking heroin by possession, sell, and delivery in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Yeison Beltran-Avila, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for burglary in Queens, New York.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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