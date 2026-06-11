ICE Arrests Man Who Threatened to Shoot HSI Agents

ICE law enforcement have been facing an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested a man in Washington state who threatened to shoot ICE law enforcement officers.

On May 19, 2026, HSI Yakima attempted to arrest an illegal alien who fled law enforcement in his vehicle. Agents located the alien’s truck at the residence of Manuel Lozano, a United States citizen. Agents observed that he had a pistol on his waistband.

He then said “I’ve got something for you,” disappeared toward the back of the house, then returned with an AR-15-style rifle. As the agents were walking away from the house, Lozano said “I have 60 rounds and have enough to smoke all you…You see an AR and walk away.”

HSI Yakima arrested Lozano on June 4. A search of his residence resulted in the seizure of two firearms, firearms parts, and mixed ammunition. He has been charged with threats against a federal law enforcement officer.

“This man threatened to shoot an HSI agent with an AR-15 rifle,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He has now been charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer. Secretary Mullin has been clear: anyone who threatens to kill an ICE law enforcement officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The men and women in ICE law enforcement are simply doing their jobs and enforcing the laws passed by Congress. This violence against ICE law enforcement must end.”

ICE law enforcement officers are currently facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, as well as a 3,300% increase in vehicle assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

Some examples include:

# # #