Chairmen Moran, Bost Introduce Comprehensive Veterans Legislation: Take Care of America’s Veterans Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) – chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs – today introduced comprehensive legislation to deliver long-awaited improvements to the health care and benefits that thousands of veterans, servicemembers, survivors and military family members rely on. The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act includes bipartisan, bicameral legislation, including the Major Richard Star Act, Veterans’ ACCESS Act, Love Lives On Act and Sharri Briley And Eric Edmunson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act, along with dozens of other widely-supported priorities from the Senate and House Committees on Veterans’ Affairs. “The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act provides comprehensive reforms to improve health care and benefits for thousands of veterans, their families and survivors,” said Chairman Moran. “The Major Richard Star Act was first introduced in 2020 and despite now having 79 cosponsors, Congress has failed to pass this legislation in both Democrat and Republican majorities. After weeks of conversations with my colleagues, veteran service organizations, and stakeholders, we now have a path forward to pass this legislation along with numerous other reforms for veterans and their families. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation, so it can be signed into law and we can provide veterans the benefits and care they deserve.” “As our nation heads into its 250th anniversary, we are reminded of the generations of men and women who have raised their right hand and served to protect and defend America and all that she represents,” said Chairman Bost. “Over the past few months, we have heard from the thousands veteran voices who want to see Congress pass the Major Richard Star Act to grant thousands of disabled veterans the benefits they are eligible for. Today, I am proud to announce, alongside my friend, Chairman Moran, that we have found a path forward for this bill to get it across the finish line, in addition to over 60 bipartisan bills to protect healthcare access, cut out the red tape in the VA disability benefits system, advance economic opportunities, and put veterans – not government bureaucracy – back at the center of VA’s mission – for good. My message to the millions of men and women who have served, their families, and their survivors is simple: you have our commitment that this Republican majority will continue to lead from the front and deliver results on the issues that matter to you and your families. Let’s get it done.” This legislation is supported by Major Richard Star’s surviving brother, David Star. "I want to thank Senator Moran and Representative Gus Bilirakis and the other members of the Congress who have come together to deliver this bipartisan bill for our combat disabled veterans,” said David Star, Major Richard Star’s surviving brother. “This bill is named after my late brother Major Richard Star. Richard spent 32 years serving this country as a career Army Reservist. He deployed 9 different times to combat zones. After Richard was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer (linked to burn pit exposure while deployed) he was forced to retire with 19 and 1/2 years total active duty time. Despite 9 deployments (and 32 years total service) my brother was denied his earned retirement. Richard worked tirelessly with MOAA to end this unjust offset and dollar for dollar reduction. My family and I are deeply grateful for this renewed opportunity to honor my brother’s legacy and preserve his memory by ensuring his fellow Wounded Warriors receive their earned retirement." Sen. Moran spoke on the Senate floor yesterday to outline his plan to pass this legislation. A one-pager about the legislation and the offset can be found here. The full bill text can be found here. # # #